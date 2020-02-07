Administrative staff members of the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston (right) react after the Lewiston Police Department unveiled its new patrol car featuring purple decals Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. The purple decals are the department’s way of raising awareness of domestic violence. Prior to the hybrid Ford patrol vehicle being unveiled, the YWCA received a $1,000 check from the police, which they raised during their “No-Shave November” drive.
YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston Director Community Outreach Amanda Wilhelm (left-center), Executive Director Laurie Lewis (right-center) and Associate Director Karrie Smith (right) listen as Lewiston Police Department Lt. Jeff Klone shows some of the purple decals that were added to the department’s new patrol car that was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Lewiston.