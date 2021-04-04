Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Meadowlark Home two, a senior housing unit in Grangeville, will close its doors by the first of April — at least for now.
“We want the community to know this is not happening due to lack of need or finances — it is simply because we cannot find employees,” said Diane Walker, who, along with her husband, Bruce, owns the two side-by-side Meadowlark homes on NW Second Street.
The couple’s daughter, Molly VanDomelen, has worked at the assisted living/senior homes almost since they were built, 22 and 15 years ago, respectively, and now serves as the administrator, while Chantel Funke is the manager.
“It’s really heartbreaking,” VanDomelen said. “We have the need, we just don’t have the employees.”
VanDonelen said the current staff of nine altogether has been stretched, and the staff has dwindled from almost 20 down to the nine during the past couple of years.
“We cannot find people who want to work,” she said. “We aren’t getting applications, or maybe we will spend the money to hire and train someone, but then they will be gone.”
Because of state regulations, the homes require a certain number of employees at all times, including two on-site at nighttime.
“We have tried so hard to make it work, but we just cannot without more help,” she said.
Walker said there are two people on the waiting list right now, but Meadowlark cannot take them because of the staffing shortage.
Thankfully, VanDomelen said, they are able to keep all the residents they currently have in home No. 1.
“My boys grew up in these homes, and the people here are family,” she said. “It is just heartbreaking to have to close 13 available spaces and see those people have to leave their hometown or families and go on to Lewiston or farther away.”
VanDomelen said although it is always difficult for someone to have to leave their home and move into assisted living, the Meadowlark homes and staffs have made it a priority to be the type of places people enjoy living in.
“And most people end up loving it here,” she added.
Although they will continue to keep trying to hire and reopen the home in the future, they seem to be in the same boat as many businesses in Idaho County and the region.
Taco John’s has had to close its doors on Sundays because of staffing shortages, and an employee at Family Dollar/Dollar Tree stated, “We need reliable help. Please send people here if they want to work.”
Newly elected Idaho County commissioner and Super 8 owner Ted Lindsley posted on Facebook, “I have offered, jobs to at least 40 people myself, many who say, ‘I’ll be in to train tomorrow,’ ... then never show up!”
Many who commented on Lindsley’s post feel the current stream of funding from unemployment has a lot to do with the unwillingness of people to work.
“... there is a deficit in the employee pool ... many business owners cannot comprehend or are unwilling to accept the reality that many people made and are still making more money on unemployment and other benefits than they would if they were to work 40-plus hour weeks,” commented Peggy Blankenship-Sprute.
“Unemployment is meant to bridge the gap while you are looking for work, not incentive for sitting home,” Ty Reuter added. “I know many employers who pay good wages and treat their employees well who cannot find anyone who wants to work.”
“Sadly, the cost of living has far outpaced wages for many Americans,” Terri Allen said. “Workers are a precious resource and the foundation upon which our country operates. They must be valued as such.”
Salmon Rapids Lodge in Riggins closed because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, but has not reopened, and posted on its website, “Our hotel is closed until at least March 30, 2021. We are unable to be open due to a staffing shortage.”
Businesses throughout Idaho County have “Help Wanted” signs, and the Free Press has been told there has been little to no response for employment.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Maverik submits new design for proposed McCall store
A proposal for a Maverik gas station in downtown McCall twice as large as its current location will be heard for a second time next week before the McCall Area Planning and Zoning Commission.
A public hearing on the application will be held during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room beneath McCall City Hall at 216 E. Park St. In-person attendance is limited because of COVID-19.
Directions for attending the meeting remotely can be found at www.mccall.id.us/planning-zoning-committee.
Plans call for Maverick to build a new 4,880-square-foot convenience store and 28 gas pumps covered by canopies on a 1.5-acre parcel at 402 N. Third St.
Since going before planning and zoning in December, the Salt Lake City company increased the size of its proposed convenience store by about 600 square feet.
The building and gas canopy have also been redesigned with more wood tones and stone. Bright red paint on the gas canopy has been swapped out with white paint.
The new design also includes more landscape screening and curb, gutter and sidewalks built on Stibnite and Colorado streets.
In December, commissioners said they felt “insulted” by Maverik’s proposal, calling it a “cookie cutter” store and an “ugly building” to put on McCall’s main corridor.
Room for the new Maverik would be made by demolishing four existing buildings, including one that currently serves as motel rooms and an office for The Rustic Inn.
The other buildings are abandoned, but formerly served as The Woodsman Cafe, motel rooms and apartments.
Maverik purchased the 1.5-acre parcel that would contain the new store and gas pumps in September 2019, according to Valley County property records.
The new Maverik would be twice the size of the 2,400 square foot store located at 622 N. Third St., which would be demolished once the new location is completed.
The current location features 12 gas pumps and regularly sees lines for fuel on busy weekends, as well as traffic snarls in the parking lot for the 0.8-acre property, Maverik officials have said.
City code would require Maverik to build a sidewalk along Third Street in front of the new location, which would connect to the existing sidewalk that ends at Colorado Street.
Colorado Street would be the northern boundary of the proposed gas station and would include an access to the gas station, according to plans.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday