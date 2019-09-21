SPOKANE — Alone among the larger districts in Spokane County, the Mead School District decided this year to mitigate its budget problems by asking voters to approve a two-year supplemental levy on Nov. 5.
If the $14.6 million measure passes, the district will reinstate some paraeducators who were let go in recent cuts, maintain nursing staff at current levels, increase safety and security personnel, and expand learning opportunities for nontraditional students.
“We felt like when you make those kinds of cuts, that we need to give the community the opportunity to say yes,” board president Carmen Green said.
The levy also contains funds earmarked for what the district calls “learning and social-emotional needs of nontraditional students” following the closure of the Riverpoint Academy and the M.E.A.D. Alternative High School.
But while the levy has no organized opposition, two board candidates feel those programs never should have been shuttered in the first place, and are upset that there’s no indication they’ll be reopened.
“The priority and promise of Riverpoint and M.E.A.D. Alternative reopening and serving the nontraditional students and at-risk students should be the first use of any additional levy funds,” said John Hatcher, who is challenging eight-term incumbent John Olson.
Olson countered that if the levy is successful, the district will convene a volunteer task force for the portion of funds that will go toward nontraditional students.
If approved by a simple majority of district voters, the levy would cost $1 per $1,000 of assessed value, while raising $7.1 million in 2020 and $7.5 million in 2021.