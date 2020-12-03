McMorris Rodgers to be ranking Republican on House Energy and Commerce Committee

Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was selected Wednesday as ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
McMorris Rodgers, a former member of the House Republican leadership team, was chosen for the post by the House Republican Steering Committee. The decision is expected to be ratified by the entire House Republican caucus later this week; it takes effect next month, at the start of the 117th Congress.
The Energy and Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over federal health care, technology, environmental and energy policies. As the ranking minority member, McMorris Rodgers will serve as the Republican caucus’s voice on issues that come before the committee.
She reportedly edged out Reps. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, and Bob Latta, R-Ohio, to secure the top spot.
“I’m honored to have earned the support of my colleagues,” McMorris Rodgers said in a news release. “Over the next two years, we’ll do the hard work of countering the Left’s lurch towards socialism and we’ll set our whole conferencee up for success to lead on healthcare, technology, closing the digital divide and all-of-the-above energy solutions. … On all fronts, our mission will be to rebuild, restore and renew hope in the American Dream.”