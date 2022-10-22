McMorris Rodgers seeks 10th term

An attorney originally from Hillyard is seeking to unseat Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who if reelected will reach 20 years representing Eastern Washington in Congress.
Democrat Natasha Hill, 40, told a town hall meeting in Spokane Valley recently that her service on a board drawing new boundaries for the commissioner districts in Spokane County inspired a desire to become further involved in public life. In an interview, she said she was concerned about the rhetoric from the Republican Party on issues including access to abortion and scrutiny of election results, arguing the congresswoman’s positions on those issues does not align with her constituency.
“We have someone we can’t rely on, willing to follow her party agenda even if it goes against the interests of people here in Eastern Washington,” Hill said.
McMorris Rodgers, 53, has been running on a platform that has taken the Biden administration in its crosshairs on the price of goods, energy production and curtailing crime, especially as it relates to the trade of illicit fentanyl. She also is seeking the chairmanship of the House’s Energy and Commerce Committee, which would give her an outsized role in a GOP-led chamber’s actions on technology, consumer protection and energy production policy. She will lead the committee if Republicans win control of the House in the November election.
“I have a proven record of results,” McMorris Rodgers said in an interview. “Being a representative who listens, who works to build trust and to get things done.”
The election for Washington’s 5th Congressional District has not drawn the national-level interest that was seen in 2018, the last midterm contest, when Lisa Brown and McMorris Rodgers ran neck-and-neck in fundraising in a contest that sent the congresswoman back for her eighth term in Washington, D.C. Both candidates expressed concern about the direction of the country, largely mirroring a party divide that has broken out nationally as the parties seek control in Congress.
McMorris Rodgers, in a campaign stop with local building firm Baker Construction, asked about the rising costs of raw materials, supply chain issues and energy policy coming out of Olympia and Washington, D.C., related to electrification of home heating and removal of the Snake River Dams.
“I’m very concerned about the amount of spending,” McMorris Rodgers told Barry Baker, president and chief executive officer of the firm. “We need a balanced budget amendment.”
“The cost of everything is certainly impacting people across the board,” the congresswoman said in an interview. “The cost of filling up your car with gas, the cost of groceries, hundreds of dollars more every month.”
Hill criticized the congresswoman for two recent spending votes in the House. The first was a vote against the bill, signed by President Joe Biden, that extended certain Veterans Affairs benefits to those who have served in recent conflicts for treatment of illnesses caused by exposure to toxic chemicals. McMorris Rodgers told a recent town hall audience she opposed the bill because she believed it gave Congress less oversight over the VA, which has faced controversy for a digital records system first rolled out in Spokane.
The second was a vote against a bill that would authorize grants to elementary and secondary school districts to support in-house mental health services. McMorris Rodgers voted against the bill over concerns the grants were duplicative and the bill altered requirements for employee health insurance programs, and a belief that the bill would allow schools to discuss gender identity with students without talking to parents, according to a statement on her website.
“I do think actions speak louder than words,” Hill said, adding that she supported partnerships between local service organizations and law enforcement “so we can get folks off the streets and into treatment, and not a revolving door of going in and out of jail.”
The Washington Republican Party in a mailed ad supporting McMorris Rodgers has seized on Hill’s public statements after the murder of George Floyd, tying her to the national “defund the police” movement.
“Democrats have done a really good job of clarifying their platform, versus the Black Lives Matter platform,” Hill said. “The Black Lives Matter platform is to defund the police. That is not the Democratic platform, and it is not my campaign platform.”
Hill supports the reallocation of dollars from policing to address the root causes of crimes, she said, including drug addiction and homelessness.
“Nobody’s saying the word ‘abolish,’ ” Hill said. “Criminalizing homeless has not reduced crime rates.”
McMorris Rodgers said her opponent’s position on policing showed a clear contrast from her own.
“I think my biggest concern is her call to defund the police,” the congresswoman said. “She’s made it pretty clear.”
Hill accused Republicans of hypocrisy when attacking Democrats for defunding the police, while members of the GOP called for pulling funding to the FBI after the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence this summer.
McMorris Rodgers pushed back on claims that she hasn’t worked with members of the Democratic Party, pointing to a partnership with the current Energy and Commerce Chair, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., on legislation that would establish a federal digital privacy standard. The bill made it out of committee with just two votes against, but has been opposed in the Senate by Washington’s Maria Cantwell.
“The reason it passed 53 to 2 out of committee is because the members were given the opportunity to introduce amendments,” McMorris Rodgers said. “I believe we have a better, stronger bill because of the work that we have done.”
Pallone complimented the congresswoman in a recent interview with The Washington Post for “being willing to work together” on the privacy bill.
But the congresswoman distances herself from Democrats on abortion, which has become a campaign issue following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning the privacy right to an abortion outlined in Roe v. Wade. McMorris Rodgers, who has for years backed legislation that would prohibit abortions nationally based on studies about when a fetus develops pain receptors, said last week she would support the legislation forwarded by Sen. Lindsay Graham, the South Carolina Republican who introduced a similar bill in the upper chamber just ahead of the election.
“I think so,” McMorris Rodgers said, when asked about support for Graham’s bill. “There’s a lot of discussion right now, but that’s in alignment with a lot of the European countries.”
Most European countries do impose time restrictions on abortions, tied either to a week of pregnancy or the first trimester. But they also vary widely on exceptions to these restrictions, such as in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is endangered by the pregnancy, according to data provided by the World Health Organization. The Graham bill includes exceptions for preserving the life of a mother, and rape if the victim has received counseling before choosing abortion.
Hill opposes the Graham legislation, and cited the vote earlier this summer in Kansas against further restrictions on abortion as evidence the country did not align with more prohibitive measures.
“We can’t impose a minority viewpoint on a majority of folks when you live in a democracy,” Hill said.
Hill also questioned the skepticism of election results that has broken out in some GOP circles. At her recent town hall, McMorris Rodgers said she didn’t “believe ‘the Big Lie,’ as such,” referring to the assertion made without proof by some conservatives that Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election.
McMorris Rodgers helped introduce legislation this summer that Republicans say is intended to address concern about voting results, which would provide voter resources to the states and establish more stringent voter identification standards. She voted last month against a bill that would codify the vice president’s role in the certification of presidential election results and raise the threshold of lawmakers needed to object to the counting of electors.
“We had two days to look at that bill,” McMorris Rodgers said of the 40-page bill. “Republicans were really not part of putting that bill together.”
Hill may be contacted at kiph@spokesman.com or at (509) 459-5429.