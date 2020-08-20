Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is proposing a set of three virtual debates with Democratic challenger Dave Wilson prior to the Nov. 3 general election.
McMorris Rodgers “is prepared to accept invitations from KSPS, Spokane Rotary Club 21 and the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce in October,” she noted in a news release Wednesday.
In a letter to Wilson proposing the debates, McMorris Rodgers said voters “rightfully expect to hear our views on the important issues facing eastern Washington, as well as the nation, and we should work together to make that happen.”
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, she proposed that all three debates be held virtually.
McMorris Rodgers, who is running for a ninth term representing Washington’s 5th Congressional District, received 53 percent of the vote in the Aug. 4 primary.
Wilson, the founder and former president of Interface College, a now-defunct technical college in Spokane, received nearly 25 percent of the vote. That was enough to secure second place out of the field of five candidates and move on to the general election.