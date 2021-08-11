COLFAX — Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers says areas that lack adequate internet services should be at the top of the priority list for new federal investments in broadband infrastructure.
McMorris Rodgers held meetings Tuesday in Colfax, Pullman and Clarkston. Speaking to about 20 people at an agriculture-related town hall meeting in Colfax, she noted that digital communications are critical to the future of agriculture, as well as education, health care and the economy in general.
“There’s going to be a big package, billions of dollars over the next few years, to help close the digital divide,” she said. “My goal is to make sure it goes to the unserved and underserved areas in eastern Washington and across the country, rather than increasing speeds in areas that already have a connection.”
McMorris Rodgers’ comments came shortly after the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation reauthorizes a number of water and transportation programs and adds $550 billion in new spending — much of which will be focused on broadband services and clean energy programs.
The House is expected to cut its current recess short and return to Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23 to take up the infrastructure bill.
As the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, McMorris Rodgers will likely be involved in the discussions and negotiations over the legislation.
At Tuesday’s town hall, she reiterated her support for an “all of the above” energy plan that includes everything from hydropower to advanced nuclear generation to carbon sequestration strategies.
“As we transition to a clean energy future, I think it’s so important that we get it right, that we really take a thoughtful approach,” McMorris Rodgers said. “Whatever we do, we need to make sure we protect the reliability and affordability (of the U.S. energy system). I’m concerned some of the solutions make us dangerously dependent upon supply chains from China, for example. Believing we can solve all our energy needs with wind and solar just isn’t rooted in fact.”
She hesitated a bit, though, when asked whether she supports the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
The bill, which passed the Senate 92-8 in June, authorizes the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish a voluntary carbon credit market for farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners, with the goal of reducing and offsetting carbon emissions.
“I’m starting to take a look at it,” McMorris Rodgers said. “My question is whether the federal government needs to be involved. I’m not ready to support the federal government being the one to manage that system.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, district directors for the federal Farm Services Agency also gave a Zoom presentation on several of the programs that are available to provide financial assistance for agricultural producers hurt by drought or wildfires.
Most of eastern Washington is experiencing severe drought conditions. Pullman, for example, has only received about 2½ inches of precipitation since February. That’s about 4 inches, or 60 percent, below normal, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“It’s been a tough year for agriculture,” McMorris Rodgers said.
