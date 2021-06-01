McKillican breaks out ice towels, cools off Fire

During Monday’s Avista NAIA World Series battle between fifth-seeded Georgia Gwinnett and first-seeded Southeastern (Fla.), there was one pitcher who stood tall and proved his worth on the mound in the Grizzlies’ 11-7 victory over the Fire.
Junior 6-foot-5 ace Adam McKillican hung tough on the mound for 6ž innings and heaved 125 pitches in the dry, almost 90-degree heat at Harris Field, collecting eight strikeouts to tone down one of the most loaded lineup cards remaining in the tournament.
“That was the first game of the season I’ve had to break out some ice towels,” McKillican said. “I knew they were gonna be ready for me but I was gonna go after them anyways, attack them with my fastball like I do every team — that’s kinda what I go off of.”
McKillican doused the Fire’s batters from the second inning through the sixth, where Southeastern was unable to plate a single run after it had just registered 25 against LSU Shreveport on Saturday.
“I think for our group it doesn’t matter,” Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “We’re just gonna come out here and play Grizzlies baseball. So I think if you listen to the clutter about offense and seeding ... that’s just not our group; we’re gonna go and take care of us.”
McKillican’s impactful run bought just enough time for the Grizzlies to warm up inside the box, as they turned in eight runs in the fourth to construct a 11-1 cushion going into the fifth.
“I knew if we kept it within one or two (runs) for most of the game that our offense was going to blow up and get some runs in for us,” he said.
After McKillican was pulled after allowing just one earned run, Georgia Gwinnett’s bullpen was able to earn him the win, despite an eighth-inning scare when Southeastern brought in five runs.
After Klay Allen was summoned to the mound and gave up a three-run homer in the top of the eighth to Southeastern’s Nick Bottari, Kevin Kyle stepped in and beaned Luis Cabrera for a free base. However, after a sacrifice fly, he got the Grizzlies out of the jam with a foul out with runners stranded on first and second.
Hunter Caudelle then closed the ninth with a fresh arm and delivered three strikeouts in succession to seal the win for GGC.
“I think it was a great job from our bullpen to get us out of that jam and minimize the damage,” McKillican said. “That could have easily turned into a seven or eight piece, but instead we kept it to five and Caudelle was able to slam that door for us.”
