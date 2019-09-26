Two graduates of Lewis-Clark State College will be honored Wednesday when they are named the Alumni of the Year for 2019.
Stuart McKee, chief technology officer for state and local governments for the Microsoft Corp., and Christine Frei, the executive director of the Clearwater Economic Development Association, were selected for the award by the LCSC Alumni Association.
The award honors alumni “who have enriched the lives of others through their generous gifts of time and talent, their involvement with civic, charitable and social causes, and their ability to inspire,” according to a news release.
McKee moved to Lewiston in the late 1980s. He graduated from LCSC’s business administration/management accounting program in 1992 and later earned his graduate degree at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
McKee worked for companies like Walt Disney before becoming the executive director of the Washington State Department of Information Services on then-Gov. Gary Locke’s executive cabinet. In 2004, he joined Microsoft as the first U.S. technology officer.
Frei is a 1995 graduate of LCSC. She serves on the business division’s Lewiston Advisory Council.
In her role with the Clearwater Economic Development Association, Frei works with regional leaders and staff to craft and implement strategies for community development, economic diversification and advancement.
Frei has 18 years of experience in the field. She’s a certified professional community and economic developer and grant administrator.
Others being presented with awards Wednesday include:
Lewiston attorney Charles “Chuck” Brown will receive the Marion Shinn Lifelong Achievement Award.
Pasang Sherpa, a 2007 graduate, and Tara Lynn Taylor, a 2012 graduate, will receive the Rising Star Young Alumnae Awards.
Chris Loseth, president and CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, will receive the Aletha Pabst Award.
Jill Thomas-Jorgenson, a 1979 graduate and associate professor in LCSC’s business division, and Roland “Rollie” Hallen, a 1986 graduate and instructor in LCSC’s natural sciences program, will receive the Excellence in Education Awards.
Kathy Martin, the retired dean of community programs and governmental relations at LCSC, will receive the Spirit Award.
The annual Alumni Awards event will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the award presentations at 6:30 p.m. at the LCSC Center for Arts and History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Tickets are $10 per person. They can be purchased online at www.lcsc.edu/alumni, or by calling (208) 792-2458.