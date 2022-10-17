McCall Winter Carnival to move to late February in 2024

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
MCCALL — The McCall Winter Carnival will move to late February in 2024, the sponsoring McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau said this week.
An entrant takes a tumble during the ATV Grand Prix, one of several events added to the McCall Winter Carnival in 1985, the first year the event went from three days to 10 days.
Also, the length of the carnival will be reduced from 10 days to three days after nearly 40 years as a 10-day event, organizers said.
The 2024 carnival will be held Feb. 23-25, with its most popular events preserved. Those include the snow sculpture contest, Children’s Torchlight Parade, Mardi Gras Parade, live music and fireworks over Payette Lake.
The 2023 carnival will continue to be held during its traditional calendar slot of the last weekend of January and first weekend of February. The 2023 carnival will be held Jan. 27 to Feb. 5.
The change was made because of the rapid growth of winter visitors combined with a continuing labor shortage as well as housing for workers, chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said.
“Winter visitation starts to drop off toward the end of February, so our hope is that the change will shift the influx of Winter Carnival visitors to what is normally the start of the spring shoulder season,” Kraemer said.
Collections of the city of McCall’s tourism tax on motels and vacation rentals in January and February has more than tripled between 2013 and this year, she said.
The number of overnight visitors in those months increased 23% from 2020 to 2021 despite the fact the carnival was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collections increased by 4% for January and February this year when the carnival was resumed without large public events such as the Mardi Gras Parade, Kraemer said.
A chamber survey of McCall-area businesses conducted after the 2021 cancellation found 83% reported no negative effects on their business.
A total of 80% of businesses that responded said winter sales increased without a carnival while 70% of businesses supported either shortening the carnival to one weekend or moving it later in the winter.
Carnival not as important as a draw
“It became clear that while Carnival is, for some, a treasured tradition, our local winter economy no longer relies on it, and it may actually be a detriment to our local businesses to have it occupy two weekends during the peak of snow season,” she said.
My Father’s Place decided to close for the past couple of years during which the carnival was held because of lack of workers, owner Cosette Martineau said.
The carnival “has outlived its usefulness” because of what have become unmanageable crowds, said Cori Rice, who owns The Christmas Shop and Silver Linings retail stores downtown.
“With staffing shortages that all businesses are experiencing, recruiting staff to commit to a 10-day stretch of chaos has been problematic, if not impossible,” Rice said.
The town should have no problem filling motel beds, restaurant tables and bar seats during the traditional carnival weekends, said David Carey, who co-owns Hotel McCall, Rupert’s Restaurant and Foresters Club.
“I’m happy to see that the events and traditions people love most will continue, just later in the winter,” Carey said.
— Tom Grote, The Star News (McCall), Thursday
Council revises trailer ordinance
GRANGEVILLE — With a draft ordinance to work from, the Grangeville City Council came back last week with concerns and further resident comment to refine this proposal on when, whether and how trailers could be parked on public streets.
An updated version will be presented at an upcoming meeting, which looks to address both leniency in parking, as well as extending the prohibition year-round.
Work started early this summer on revising city code regarding on-street parking of trailers, with a proposed ordinance being reviewed last month. At that point, the proposal would limit trailers (including utility, recreational and commercial) from street parking between Nov. 1 to April 30, with an exception by issued permit for those used in construction service. Apart from those months, trailer parking would be open from May 1 to Oct. 31. The new rule also sets violation as an infraction, which has a $67 fine.
But only curtailing winter parking — primarily to allow for city snowplows to work unobstructed and safely — isn’t enough for some residents.
“People think this is too lenient,” said councilor Scott Winkler, from feedback he has received since the draft ordinance was reported on in the Free Press Sept. 28 issue. “They say we’ve already got an issue the rest of the year, and this is opening the door,” to encouraging more on-street trailer parking that is already going on presently.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy and Mayor Wes Lester addressed an issue raised in last month’s meeting on what about those people who park trailers on the street to load or unload, or recreationists — both locally and passing through — who, for example, may stop at a restaurant and park on the street. In these instances, these activities are illegal according to the proposed ordinance.
“I know we have discretion,” Kennedy said, in case-by-case handling by police officers, “but I was wondering how to figure out a way to fix it to address the concerns that were brought up.”
As council worked over these and related issues, city attorney Adam Green advised, “As you’re working through these, dial in the parts that you like, and the parts that need changing. This will help narrow the focus and the scope of what you’re looking at.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday