Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — The 2021 McCall Winter Carnival will go on as scheduled but without parades, fireworks and live music, the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau said.
This year’s carnival runs Friday, Jan. 29, through Sunday, Feb. 7, with many events canceled or altered to align with public health and safety best practices because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McKenzie Kraemer with the chamber said.
The Mardi Gras Parade is the centerpiece of the carnival and is normally held the first Saturday of the festival. However, carnival organizers do not want to invite crowds of spectators while the pandemic is still active, Kraemer said.
Also canceled are the Children’s Torchlight Parade that normally kicks off the carnival, fireworks shows following opening and closing ceremonies, a beer garden and live music.
“While we know it is disappointing to not be able to host these events, they are simply going to have to wait until we are clear of the pandemic,” Kraemer said.
But it is the snow sculptures that people come to see, and sculptors are invited to create the usual variety of spectacular frozen creations, she said.
“At its core, Winter Carnival was started to get people outside, break the cabin fever, and build community,” Kraemer said. “This is exactly what you will find this year, and something we could all definitely use.”
The chamber is working with The Go Agency, a Boise-based event company, on new, safe events to incorporate into the 2021 McCall Winter Carnival.
“Many events may look a bit different this year,” Kraemer says, “but the spirit of Winter Carnival remains alive and well.”
The inspiration for the Winter Carnival dates back to 1924, when McCall created the Payette Lake Sports Carnival.
The Sports Carnival existed for several years before becoming an ice-breakup contest, which ended when gambling became illegal in the state.
In 1965, the community rallied to bring back a festival to help bring visitors to the town in the winter. The gala has grown into the popular, 10-day festival known today.
— The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Refinancing to save Grangeville taxpayers nearly $400K
GRANGEVILLE — Good news: The city of Grangeville will shave nearly $400,000 off bond payments because of recent refinancing. That’s good news for taxpayers when that monthly cost drops off their bills.
The catch? Paying off the bond is still more than a decade away.
Grangeville was one of several cities and counties in the state to benefit, according to Idaho State Treasurer Julia Ellsworth, who this month announced an overall $9.3 million savings for taxpayers as the Idaho Bond Bank Authority (IBBA) finalizes refinancing efforts. The IBBA successfully closed a bond issue comprised of $20,900,000 of tax-exempt bonds and $23,265,000 of taxable bonds to refinance outstanding loans on behalf of IBBA’s current taxpayer borrowers in order to lower future debt service costs. The IBBA bonds again received an Aa1 rating from Moody’s this year.
IBBA, a statewide bonding authority, works to bring Idaho municipalities together in order to go to the market and leverage benefits with economies of scale and a strong credit quality.
“I am pleased with the overall results of the IBBA work,” Ellsworth said. “Interest rates were near historical lows and investor demand was high for such a strong credit quality, resulting in present value savings of approximately $9.3 million or an 18.5 percent reduction in the refunded debt.”
Along with Grangeville, these savings were spread across Benewah, Caribou, Jerome and Lemhi counties, and the city of Emmett.
According to Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy, the city will realize true savings of $395,294.41 from refinancing. This is actually more than expected — initially around $240,000 — when the city was discussing refinancing in April.
This is the second time the city has refinanced this $3.9 million revenue bond, which was passed in 2003 to fund water system improvements, including line replacement and a 500,000-gallon reservoir.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday