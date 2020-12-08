The McCall Winter Carnival, which typically draws 60,000 people to the small mountain resort town over 10 days, won’t take place in January and February as planned.
Rising COVID-19 cases and the resulting strain on hospitals, along with the tighter restrictions on gatherings, spurred the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau to cancel the event. This would have been the 56th annual festival, scheduled to start Jan. 29.
“It was an extremely difficult decision and we are deeply disappointed,” McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said in a statement Monday. “The McCall Winter Carnival is not only a fun tradition for many people, but it also provides a large economic boost for our local businesses.”
In lieu of Winter Carnival, the McCall Area Chamber will be promoting safe winter activities throughout the winter season.
“Our hope is that we can still provide some of the experiences you would find at Winter Carnival,” Kraemer says, “just spread out over several months rather than concentrated in 10 days.
“Our priority has always been the health and safety of our residents and visitors. We could not in good conscience promote an event that would go against current restrictions on public gatherings and COVID-19 safety measures.”