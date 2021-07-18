Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — A ban on feeding McCall’s herd of “town deer” and other wildlife came closer to being adopted last week by the McCall City Council.
The council voted 3-2 to adopt the feeding ban, but a procedural error was found that will require a new vote at a future meeting, McCall City Clerk BessieJo Wagner said. No date has been set for the new vote.
The new law is expected to set into motion a plan by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to trap and relocate the estimated 150 deer that live in city limits each winter.
That effort is expected to begin early this winter and continue as long as it remains effective, Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Regan Berkley said.
McCall Mayor Bob Giles and council members Mike Maciaszek and Cami Callan were in support of the feeding ban.
Council members Melanie Holmes and Colby Nielsen voted against the law, citing what they said was strong public opposition to the Fish and Game’s relocation plan.
“It’s not our job to manage wildlife, and that’s what we’re doing against the wishes of our community,” Holmes said. “We’re starting off a chain of events.”
The city received a total of 459 public comments in opposition to the feeding ordinance, with many comments urging the city to instead focus on an education campaign about deer feeding.
Past efforts to educate tourists seen feeding deer and known feeders around town have failed due to the lack of enforcement power, McCall Police Chief Justin Williams said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
The search for those left behind: Chinese Cemetery still may have bodies not returned home
Circling the historic Chinese Cemetery in Warren, a specially trained dog located what could be the grave of a woman named Too Hay who was buried more than a century ago.
The search based on historical records and maps of the area was conducted earlier this month by a German shepherd named Cayvun, who was lead through the cemetery by his handler, Florence Dickens, of Rupert.
The Payette National Forest led the effort to locate the remains of any miners still buried in the cemetery, which was active between about 1870 to 1920.
The cemetery, located near the historic townsite of Warren, has 32 known temporary gravesites, Payette Archeology Technician Kelly Martin said.
Many bodies in the temporary gravesites were eventually sent to China funded by dues paid by Chinese workers to mining companies in the area.
But women who were not employed by the mines were also buried in the cemetery without the guarantee of posthumous repatriation.
“Continuing research and investigation into sites such as the Chinese Cemetery at Warren enables archaeologists to more accurately capture Idaho Chinese mining history and mining culture,” Martin said.
Payette archeologists think the cemetery could still contain unidentified remains, including the body of Too Hay, for whom there is a commemorative sign at the cemetery.
Hay died in 1880 at the age of 30, according to Forest Service records.
In addition to the 32 known temporary gravesites at the cemetery, Cayvun may have located additional previously unknown gravesites, Martin said.
Further research with ground penetrating radar may be necessary to confirm whether any human remains are still buried at the cemetery, she said.
Dickens was assisted in the search by Samantha Blatt, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Idaho State University; Jordan Ruska, Valley County Deputy Coroner; and Kathy Peterson, Adjunct Professor of Anthropology at the College of Western Idaho.
Before the search, Payette archeologists assisted a trail crew and Youth Conservation Corps crews in replacing the fence around the cemetery.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
West Nile Virus found In two more mosquitoes in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla Department of Community Health was notified that West Nile virus has been detected in two additional mosquitoes in the Burbank area of Walla Walla County.
While mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus can spread the infection to humans, most people infected with the virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment. Last year, two people in Washington were reported to have become infected with West Nile virus.
For a small number of people, infection with West Nile virus can lead to permanent neurologic effects or death. People older than 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.
The agency reminds residents to avoid areas that may attract mosquitoes and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes may breed. People can take simple precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
• Use an effective, EPA-registered insect repellent.
• Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.
• Limit time outside from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.
• Eliminate mosquito-breeding areas by disposing of standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and bird baths.
Before traveling, learn about the risks of mosquito-borne disease at your destination.
The Washington State Department of Health website is a great source of information.
— The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday