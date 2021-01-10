Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This week, the Regional News Roundup is just this one story.
———
McCALL — Moving State Highway 55 from its current route through town to Deinhard Street and Boydstun Lane is under study by the city of McCall and the Idaho Transportation Department.
The proposal would see the city and ITD swap ownership of the corridors in order to divert Highway 55 traffic around the town.
Over the past 20 years, the number of vehicles passing through downtown McCall on Highway 55 increased from an average of 8,800 per day to 11,000 per day, according to a study of the proposed exchange presented recently to the McCall City Council.
That volume can be reduced if traffic now going through downtown was diverted to Deinhard Lane and Boydstun Street, the study said.
Millions of dollars would need to be spent to bring both corridors up to the standards required by both agencies, but completing those improvements would not be required before the swap can take place, District 3 ITD Administrator Caleb Lakey said.
Work included in the study is “not meant to be a checklist” of requirements to swap ownership of the roads for a state highway bypass of McCall, Lakey said.
One of the biggest obstacles facing the proposed exchange would be straightening the “S” curves on Deinhard Lane near the McCall Fire & EMS station, which do not meet standards for a state highway.
The curves were built to meet Federal Aviation Administration requirements to separate the road from the end of the runway at McCall Municipal Airport to reduce the risk of collisions between cars and airplanes.
The only way to keep the separation while straightening the curves would be to extend the runway further south.
But the FAA, the main source of funding for airport improvements, will not pay for an extension, said Allen Kenitzer, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.
“A runway shift to the south to accommodate moving the road closer to the existing runway would not qualify for FAA funding,” Kenitzer said.
Realignments of Deinhard Lane that do not require moving the runway were not included in the bypass study, but alternative options exist, Lakey said.
“The concept of the bypass does not hinge on relocating the runway,” Lakey said. “It is a consideration, but there are other ways to address the road corners besides moving the runway.”
Up to about $2.8 million would be needed to improve intersections at each end of the proposed bypass route, according to estimates in the study.
One concept for the intersection of Boydstun Street and Highway 55 would add a roundabout at a cost of about $1.7 million.
Another option for that intersection costing $686,000 would widen lanes the existing Highway 55 to add a left turn lane onto Boydstun Street and infrastructure for a future stoplight.
The intersection of Deinhard Lane with Highway 55 at the south end of McCall would need a free right turn lane which would allow traffic to merge into southbound traffic without stopping for the traffic light, the study said.
That option would cost about $910,000, but a cheaper option costing about $500,000 would widen the southwest corner of the intersection to more easily allow semi-trucks to turn.
About $17 million would need to be spent in the 2.4-mile Highway 55 corridor through McCall, according to the study. About half that cost would be for sidewalks, lighting, pedestrian ramps and bicycle lanes.
That would include sidewalks, curb and gutter, bicycle lanes and pedestrian ramps on both sides of Third Street from Deinhard Lane to Colorado Street.
West Lake Street from Albertsons to beyond Warren Wagon Road would be improved with bicycle lanes and a combination of sidewalks and separated pathways, according to concepts in the study.
About $4.4 million in stormwater improvements would filter runoff that currently drains directly into Payette Lake from eight areas along Lake Street.
About $1.6 million would be used to add a center turn lane on Third Street from Deinhard Lane to Colorado Street. Turn lanes from West Lake Street onto State Street and Gamble Road would also be added. About $3 million would be needed for repaving and moving utility lines that could conflict with new bicycle lanes or sidewalks.
The study was conducted by Horrocks Engineers of Meridian, the city’s contract engineer. The study cost $84,000, of which $34,000 was paid by the city while the state paid $50,000.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
North central Idaho economy was growing prior to March 2020
It may be no surprise to Idahoans that north central Idaho’s economy was growing pre-pandemic.
“It was on a growth trajectory entering 2020, and its growth rate looked likely to accelerate,” after its nonfarm jobs grew 1.1 percent from 46,600 jobs at the beginning of 2019 to 47,100 jobs by the end of the year, explained Kathryn Tacke, labor economist, Idaho Department of Labor, Lewiston.
She added north central Idaho’s personal income grew 2.4 percent, when adjusted for inflation, from $4.6 billion in 2018, to $4.7 billion in 2019. The region’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to a record low of 2.6 percent in February 2020.
Then, the pandemic hit in the third week of March, “causing economic devastation,” Tacke stated.
By April, the unemployment rate jumped from a historic low to 11.3 percent, its highest level since the early 1980s. Many of those who remained employed were working fewer hours than they did before the COVID-19 crisis, reducing their take-home pay significantly, Tacke explained. In addition, bonuses, tips, and commissions fell steeply. Many self-employed people lost their business income during that period. The University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College sent their students back to their hometowns, causing distress for economies in the surrounding communities.
“As stay-at-home restrictions were eased, the region’s economy began to recover some of its jobs. By November, nonfarm payroll jobs had recovered all but 730, or 2 percent, of the jobs lost,” Tacke said. U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs were 6 percent lower in November than in February. North Central Idaho’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 5 percent by November, significantly lower than the 6.7 percent in the U.S. Despite the drop in unemployment, about 1,200 more of the region’s residents were jobless in November than before the pandemic.
Tacke said one reason why north central Idaho’s economy performed better than the national economy is “the remarkable strength of its manufacturing sector.” While U.S. manufacturing jobs in September fell 4 percent between February and November, Idaho manufacturing jobs grew 5 percent. Idaho was the fastest growing state. Only three other states experienced manufacturing growth, while three states lost more than 10 percent of their manufacturing jobs. The region’s manufacturing employment expanded even faster than Idaho’s — growing an estimated 8 percent between February and November, as manufacturers added 370 jobs.
Tacke said another high performance sector in north central Idaho was construction, which added more than 100 jobs in 2020, making it 4.5 percent higher this November than a year earlier. U.S. construction employment fell 2.4 percent in the same period.
The sector that lost the most jobs was leisure and hospitality — which includes restaurants, bars, lodging and recreation including golf courses, casinos and gyms. Between November 2019 and this November, this region lost 360 leisure and hospitality jobs, or 7.6 percent, as compared to the nation losing 19.8 percent of its leisure and hospitality jobs in the same period.
“Among the businesses that suffered the most were those that host conventions and other meetings, rely more on business travelers, and serve a high proportion of travelers who come here as commercial airplane passengers,” Tacke emphasized. “Moscow, where tourism primarily revolves around events and conferences at the University of Idaho and Washington State University, has been especially hard hit. The coronavirus-caused shutdown of all cruises to Clarkston has hurt many Lewiston businesses that catered to those high-end tourists and the ships’ crews. In 2019, the cruise ships brought 78,166 people to Clarkston.”
She said Lewiston hotels and restaurants also noticed the decrease in business travelers and business lunches; however, many lodging operations, golf courses, and businesses serving hikers, campers, whitewater enthusiasts, anglers, and hunters saw a surge in demand this summer and fall, as Americans escaped to the great outdoors.
“Dworshak Reservoir and Elk City, for examples, hosted record numbers of tourists this summer,” Tacke added.
Health care and social assistance employment fell 3.2 percent — about 180 jobs — between November 2019 and November 2020, while nonprofits, membership organizations, hair and nail care salons, and dry cleaners all reduced employment this year. Together, their employment was down about 90 jobs — 5 percent — this November from a year ago.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Regional broadband improved following $1.32M project
A year ago in December, a state task force report found broadband services greatly lacking for rural Idahoans, with those in District 7 labeled “the worst in the state.”
What a difference a year makes.
Officials in Lewis and Idaho counties recognized the completion of a $1.32 million project by Airbridge Broadband that within less than five months has expanded internet service to approximately 3,000 unserved residents total, laying the infrastructure to expand further in 2021 and the next five years to increase reach across north central Idaho.
In presentations Dec. 30, Airbridge co-owner and founder David McKnight was presented two checks — $850,000 from Idaho County Commissioner Denis Duman, and $470,000 from Lewis County Commissioner Justin McLeod — for the completion of their contract. Project funds came from a total $48.9 million in federal coronavirus relief monies provided to 102 such Gem State projects awarded by the Idaho Department of Commerce last summer. From the first of August, work had to be completed 100 percent by Dec. 15 in order for Airbridge to receive reimbursement.
“The project went really well,” McLeod said. “Due to the areas mountains and terrain, most of our residents don’t have good internet.” That deficiency has been made more apparent as through the past year there has been more online demand for those working and doing schooling from home. “So, we’re relieved that the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) money was able to apply to this project and able to help residents.”
“We re extremely happy about it,” he said.
Under the contract, as per the IDOC, the project was to benefit the communities of Winchester, Craigmont, Nezperce and Reubens (Lewis County); and Keuterville, Greencreek, Clear Creek, Winona, Woodland, Harrisburg, Mt. Idaho, Slate Creek, Riggins and White Bird (Idaho County). Overall, 44 sites were completed between the two counties.
“This grant was very fortuitous as a lot of these sites did not make economic sense to build on their own,” McKnight said, such as, for example, the Slate Creek and Twin Bridges area, that for the amount of population in these areas versus the cost to install sites would be cost prohibitive. Airbridge also exceeded its initial proposal.
“We originally promised Idaho County 22 locations, everywhere from Riggins to Clear Creek, from Keuterville to Greencreek,” McKnight said. “A huge area was covered with this proposal, and instead, we actually completed 28 sites.” Within Lewis County, 16 sites were completed.
As part of the work, redundancies were built into the connections, providing multiple broadband pathways in the White Bird to Riggins corridor, he explained, so if one site goes down, the whole leg of the network doesn’t. More redundancies are planned in 2021 — possibly from Lewiston or Orofino — to ensure service in the event of a fiber feed cut. Also within the White Bird-Riggins corridor, Airbridge will be establishing three hot-spot locations — as yet undetermined — to provide free internet access as a public service.
“The bigger thing this project is going to allow us to do is build additional sites off these existing sites that allow us to serve more customers,” McKnight said.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Fire department gets emergency funding for EMT
COLFAX — The Colfax City Council committed Monday night to extend up to $10,000 to the fire department for an emergency staffing fund to cover another daytime shift to help with an increase in calls because of COVID-19.
“We’re being stretched pretty thin,” said fire department officer-in-charge Jake Smith. “We’ve made do, but we’re getting our butt kicked.”
Smith reported the department received 115 calls in December.
“That’s a very busy month,” he said. “More than doubled our call volume from November.”
An estimated 80 percent of department calls are medical.
The increase in December calls were predominantly to transport a sick person with flu-like symptoms.
That requires responders to arrive in Level III protection, from a jumpsuit to N-95 mask and face shield because of coronavirus concerns.
City Councilman Jim Kackman asked about paying for the shift from the city’s COVID-19 funds.
City Administrator Chris Mathis answered more is being sought.
The fire department received CARES Act funding in 2020, which was not permitted to be spent on staffing.
“If he’s understaffed, that’s critical,” Councilman Mark Mackleit said.
Smith originally requested $3,000, which would cover 14 days of adding a 10-hour daytime shift, such as 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This would “double-staff” the department during the day, going from one firefighter/EMT on duty to two.
The city funding would likely come from reserves, Mayor Jim Retzer said, noting if no more applicable virus funding comes from state or federal sources.
The fire department has three full-time firefighters and the rest volunteers.
“Our volunteers are not necessarily available during the day,” Smith said.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday