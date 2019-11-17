Stories from this compilation are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — A study evaluating the possibility of routing Idaho State Highway 55 traffic around downtown McCall via Deinhard Lane and Boydstun Street was approved last week by the McCall City Council.
The council authorized using about $34,000 to be spent on the $84,000 study. The remaining $50,000 will be paid for by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Using Deinhard Lane and Boydstun Street as an Idaho 55 bypass around McCall would require the city to swap ownership of those roads in exchange for Third Street and East Lake Street through downtown McCall.
But deficiencies along each route could make it too expensive to upgrade the roads to each agency’s standards, McCall Public Works Director Nathan Stewart told council members at their regular meeting last Thursday.
“The basic nature of the study is to really point out and identify the critical deficiencies of both routes,” Stewart said.
Results of the study are expected by next summer, after which the city and ITD will decide whether the swap is still worth pursuing.
The study will evaluate each route on several existing factors like sidewalks, roadway width and geometry, stormwater drainage, utilities, pavement conditions and critical intersections, according to a summary of the work.
Costs will then be calculated to determine what it would cost to upgrade the roads to the standards of each agency.
One major hurdle of the 2.6-mile Deinhard-Boydstun Corridor is expected to be straightening an S-curve on Deinhard Lane north of the McCall Municipal Airport, the summary said.
Stormwater drainage along the current Idaho 55 corridor is expected to be among the biggest problems along that stretch of roadway, the summary said.
However, a lot is unknown about the Idaho 55 corridor through McCall due to its age, Stewart said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Power cooperative celebrates another year with vow not to raise rates for two years
GRANGEVILLE — It was a milestone for the cooperative, not just in business, but in new leadership.
“We have grown from 12 members to more than 3,400 members, and a little more than 4,000 meters through the years,” said board president Cliff Tacke, speaking to more than 270 Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative (ICLP) members attending the Nov. 7 annual meeting, held at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. “We now have almost 1,100 miles of line, and cover most of the rural areas throughout Idaho County and part of Lewis County. While things have obviously changed over the years, our commitment and values have not.”
Reviewing the past year, Tacke noted 2018 was a relatively warmer year, showing a slight decrease, 4 percent, in power sales from 2017.
Welcome news to members was rates won’t be raised for 2020 or 2021, which the audience greeted with applause.
“Even though power supply costs continue to rise as they did last month in October, in addition to our normal costs that continue to rise,” Tacke said, “we have worked with your co-op staff to make sure that we are running efficiently and as economically as possible. In doing this, we will be able to absorb this rate increase instead of passing it on to all of you.”
Further, he added, members will be credited $25 on their December bills, as the year has been better than anticipated.
“Through careful direction from your board members and your cooperative team working to achieve those goals,” said Max Beach, ICLP general manager “we have all played a part to make this happen and not raise the rates. Through the streamlining of processes and making good business decisions, we are working to achieve safe, affordable and reliable power for you, our members.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday