MCCALL — The maximum occupancy of bedrooms in vacation rentals in McCall would be cut from four to two under proposed regulations the McCall City Council will air Thursday.
The new rules would reduce the number of guests allowed in McCall’s 527 vacation rentals.
A public hearing on the new rules is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in the meeting room under McCall City Hall.
Instructions for submitting public comments before or during the meeting can be found at mccall.id.us/packets.
Vacation rentals that sleep 11 or more people would be required to have fire sprinkler systems and would need a special permit to operate, under the proposal.
The rules would also revamp the permitting process for all vacation rentals and require annual fire safety inspections.
P&Z: too restrictive
The rules were labeled as too restrictive last week during a public hearing before the McCall Area Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commissioners urged creating a process for exceptions to the occupancy limit of two people per bedroom, which was the focus of many public comments during the hearing.
“There’s a lot of different bonus rooms and lofts that are potentially very safe sleeping areas,” P&Z Chair Robert Lyons said.
Commissioners also agreed with vacation rental owners who said installing fire sprinkler systems into existing rentals that sleep 11 or more people would be too expensive.
About 150 of the 527 vacation rentals currently operating in McCall sleep 11 or more people, commissioners were told by city staff.
The commissioners advised the council to strike a better balance between cost and safety.
Jonathan Frost, whose Frost Management Co. manages 67 vacation rentals in the area, received a bid of $100,000 to install a sprinkler system in a 4,500 square foot rental in McCall that sleeps 19 people.
“I would rather sell the home,” Frost said, adding that it would not be feasible to rent as a long-term rental.
Frost labeled the city’s proposal as “government overreach” that runs afoul of a state law that he helped pass in 2017 that only allows vacation rentals to be regulated for health and safety.
“If we have to go back (to the Idaho Legislature) to clarify the law, I’m happy to do that,” he said.
Fire safety
Adding fire sprinkler systems to homes and reducing occupancy in vacation rentals would improve the chances of rescue during a fire, McCall Fire and EMS Chief Garrett de Jong said.
Fatalities are 80% less likely in fires involving buildings that have sprinkler systems, de Jong said, citing national statistics.
The International Fire Code requires sprinklers in buildings with transient uses, like vacation rentals, but state law waives that requirement for single family homes.
The new rules would subject all vacation rentals to fire safety inspections as part of a new permitting process that would require annual renewals.
Several people who spoke during the hearing said annual fire safety inspections would be enough to prevent most fires.
“I feel like we can address all of these concerns with proper inspections,” said Kyle Osborne of Boise, who recently spent $100,000 updating a home on Lenora Street that he made a vacation rental in January.
Osborne’s vacation rental is advertised on Airbnb as having an occupancy of up to 16 guests with 14 beds and five bathrooms.
The new rules would only allow Osborne to host up to 10 guests unless he was approved for a permit and installed a fire sprinkler system in the home
