Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
McCALL — A new government agency should be formed to help create more housing for local residents and workers in McCall, a plan aired to the McCall City Council last week said.
The agency, called the McCall Area Housing Authority, would be responsible for managing homes and apartments that are restricted to residents under the city’s housing plan.
Twelve of the 14 units now in the city’s plan are located in Thompson Place, housing complex on Thompson Avenue made of shipping containers.
The authority could include marketing, collecting rents, applying for grants, reviewing tenant applications, creating more local housing and forming partnerships.
The authority was one proposal in the McCall Area Local Action Housing Plan presented last Friday to the council.
Among the ideas from a committee of representatives of government agencies and private employees include paying owners of short-term rentals to convert them into long-term rentals.
The committee also urged proposing new taxes to fund local housing.
The city would need to find an estimated $250,000 per year for three years to fund the housing authority and hire staff, including an executive director, under the plan.
Part of that could be paid by grants from the state under federal COVID-19 relief bill passed last year.
The panel wants to use a share of the city’s tourism local-option tax, which is funded with a 3% tax on motel and short-term rents.
The tourism tax earned $1 million in 2021 and is on pace to earn about $1 million again this year.
The city should consider asking voters to increase the tax and use the new money for the housing authority, the panel said.
The authority would focus on finding housing costing $150,000 to $400,000, which is the price range most in demand, the plan said.
Those homes would be affordable for people making between $60,000 and $100,000 per year.
The authority would also seek more long-term rentals with monthly rents between $500 and $1,500, which would be affordable for those making up to $60,000 per year.
One suggestion would be to offer incentives, like reduced property taxes, to owners of the estimated 500 short-term rentals in McCall to convert their properties to long-term rentals.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Snake River Family Festival set for Boyer Park
COLFAX — Boyer Park and Marina will host the annual Snake River Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
The annual festival at 1752 Granite Road is free and features a barbecue lunch while supplies last, Ferdinand’s ice cream, exhibits, children’s activities and live music from Eric E.
A 25-foot-long summer chum sculpture from the North Olympic Salmon Coalition called “FIN, the migrating Salmon,” will be on display, as well as a variety of interactive, river-related educational activities.
The 2020 Festival was canceled because of the pandemic and the 2021 event modified for social distancing.
So, 2022 will be the fifth year of the celebration, and it returns in full force.
“We’re thrilled to be returning to our in-person event,” Port of Whitman County spokeswoman Sarah Highfield said. “This year we’ve had incredible interest in the festival. We’re expecting over 500 people.”
The Snake River Family Festival is a celebration of the lifeblood of the Palouse, she said. Those that attend have the chance to meet with experts to learn about hydropower, navigation on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, and safe on-water recreation, as well as salmon recovery work made possible by the four Lower Snake River dams.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Tidewater Transportation and Terminals, Shaver Transportation Co., Almota Elevator Co., McGregor Co., Port of Clarkston and many others will be available.
“We have maxed out all of our exhibitors for the festival,” Highfield said. “We’re excited to have all our river partners involved.”
Bushels of soft white wheat will fill a “wheat box” supplied by Almota Elevator Co., a spin on the county’s traditional sandbox, she said.
There will also be an antique ropemaker to teach children how to tie nautical ropes.
Attending the exhibits will give visitors the chance to complete a passport to win prizes, which includes two tickets for a half-day Nez Perce Crossing Jetboat Tour from Snake River Adventures.
“The festival is also a celebration of Boyer park and Marina’s 50 anniversary,” Highfield said. “We’ll be sharing facts about the founding of the park.”
There will be historic photos and Whitman County student essays answering the prompt, “What do you love about Boyer Park and Marina?” on display.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday