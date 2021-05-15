Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — A face mask order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the city of McCall was lifted last week by the McCall City Council.
The action means McCall is no longer under a mask order for the first time since July.
The 4-1 vote came despite a warning by a St. Luke’s McCall officials that lifting the order could be premature with the summer tourism season nearing.
Wearing face masks in indoor public spaces is now “recommended” in McCall under a public health advisory issued by Central District Health, which has jurisdiction over Valley County.
McCall Mayor Bob Giles and councilors Melanie Holmes, Cami Callan and Mike Maciaszek voted in favor of lifting the order.
Councilor Colby Nielsen voted against lifting the order after St. Luke’s McCall Chief of Staff Gregory Irvine gave the warning about a possible summer surge.
“I guess we can just go ahead and give not listening to science a chance and see how it goes,” Nielsen said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Gathering marks awareness for missing, murdered indigenous women
KAMIAH — Karee Picard, the director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s ‘Uuyit Kimti (new beginnings) program, welcomed the group who gathered for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women on May 6 at the Wa-A’Yas center in Kamiah.
In conjunction with the event, ‘Uuyit Kimti staff hung red dresses from trees around Kamiah to symbolize the women.
“Red is the color,” Picard said, “because it is believed that the spirits can only see red.”
She explained that the symbol of the hand over the mouth is because, “we don’t say their name.” She acknowledged that this was very personal to Nez Perce people, with 20 MMIW, saying that many of us know someone who is affected.
The gathering included drumming, prayer, an honor song and walking through downtown Kamiah holding banners and signs with messages about MMIW.
Picard also invited people to share their stories, “to help us begin healing.”
For more information, contact the ‘Uuyit Kimti program at (855) 803-4685.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Lewiston man charged for breaking jail window
COLFAX — An inmate faces a felony charge for breaking a security window in the door to the visiting room in the Whitman County Jail.
Kyler J. Paine, 22, of Lewiston, was charged May 5 in Whitman County Superior Court with malicious mischief in the second degree.
He was booked on a warrant May 4 for failure to appear in Whitman County District Court regarding a charge of malicious mischief in the third degree.
Paine was temporarily housed in the jail visiting room and allegedly broke a thick security window in the door, according to court records. The broken window would stop jail visits for inmates until it can be repaired.
When speaking to a deputy, Paine reportedly said he didn’t mean to break it and that he was just trying to get the jail staff’s attention by kicking it. He allegedly said he kicked it because he didn’t think it would break.
“Paine told me when he was at the Asotin County Jail the previous day, he had a similar issue with their staff for pounding the cell doors and windows,” the deputy reported.
Paine “was not in any distress when he was pounding on the door and window, he just wanted the attention of the guards,” the deputy added.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday