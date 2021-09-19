Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — School-age children are now being infected with COVID-19 more than any other age group, the McCall City Council was told last week.
Data from COVID-19 tests at St. Luke’s McCall show that the delta variant of the virus is spreading more effectively among children than previous strains of the virus.
“The majority of the positive tests from McCall residents are coming from our age group zero to 17, which is not what we’ve seen previously,” Chief Operating and Nursing Officer Amber Green said.
In August, 27 percent of the 78 McCall residents who tested positive for the virus were age 17 or younger, according to data from the hospital.
That marked the first time that children have accounted for the most cases among different age groups since the pandemic began in March 2020, Green said.
As of Monday, 34 percent of the 56 McCall residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in September are children age 17 or younger, she said.
Green told council members that the hospital is currently forecasting a mid-October peak for the current spike in virus cases.
About 93 percent of St. Luke’s patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, said Patrick Kinney, a family medicine doctor at St. Luke’s McCall.
“Luckily, vaccinated or unvaccinated, children are not getting as sick with COVID as adults,” Kinney said.
However, Kinney cautioned that some children still have severe cases that require hospitalization.
“There’s an 11-year-old being mechanically ventilated in Boise right now,” he said.
On Monday, St. Luke’s McCall suspended elective surgeries and procedures in response to a lack of capacity in St. Luke’s hospitals in the Treasure Valley.
That will allow the McCall hospital to send employees to work in Treasure Valley hospitals that are overrun with virus patients and struggling with staffing.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday