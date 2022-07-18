McCall gets house for city employees

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — A former 1,100-square-foot guest home on Payette Lake now belongs to the city of McCall, which plans to convert it into housing for city employees.
McCall City Council member Mike Maciaszek stands with “The Toaster” at its new location on Davis Avenue in McCall. The former guest house was donated to the city by Eagle residents Todd and Christine Ketlinski and moved from its former location on West Lake Street.
The building was moved last month from its previous location at 111 W. Lake St. to a city-owned lot on Davis Avenue near Reedy Lane.
The building was free and the city got a $48,000 grant to have it moved, but an estimated $180,000 needs to be found to make the building suitable as a home.
The building was donated to the city by Todd and Christine Ketlinski, of Boise, when the Ketlinskis applied to the city to build a new home on the site.
The couple’s original plan was to demolish an older home on the site as well as the guest house, which was built in 2015 and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
McCall City Planner Brian Parker suggested the Ketlinskis donate the guest house to the city to be used as temporary housing for new city employees while those employees find permanent homes.
“We were happy to discover that the city of McCall had a need and delighted to donate it for future use,” said Todd Ketlinski, who retired as CEO of QTI Sensing Solutions of Boise in 2019.
The city was happy to accept the building, council member Mike Maciaszek said.
“Every workforce housing unit we can get, the better,” Maciaszek said.
The home was moved using a $48,000 Idaho Gem Grant, a state program that helps rural communities fund economic development projects.
The building became known as “The Toaster” after the Ketlinskis purchased the site in 2020 due to its futuristic design and shape.
“The structure kind of resembles an old white toaster with the rounded roof line, and I guess that’s how it got its name,” he said
The building currently sits on blocks waiting for more improvements, which city officials estimate will cost about $180,000, including:
• $100,000 for remodeling and adding a kitchen.
• $64,000 for grading, site work and placing the building on a concrete foundation
• $17,600 to connect the home to water and sewer service.
City officials did not give an estimate on when the home could be completed and available.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall) Wednesday
Weippe Hilltop Heritage Museum seeks support
OROFINO — Sally Marks and new staff member Dawn Cloin of Weippe Hilltop Heritage Museum met with Clearwater County Commissioners July 11, to further explore the possibility of sharing some of the money levied by the county presently designated to the Clearwater County Historical Society Museum (CCHSM). Marks had made an initial inquiry March 28, of this year in which the commissioners had agreed to find out more information from County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler.
The museum in Weippe is one of three in Clearwater County. Although not affiliated with the Clearwater County Historical Society, it does house an important part of the history in the Pierce and Weippe area, within Clearwater County. Marks is the president of the museum and seeks the county’s help to replace the siding on the museum deteriorating from major wood-rot due to the snow. The cost to repair the damage will require much more than the community can afford.
Initially the commissioners informed Marks that nothing could be done as they are not a “county” museum. The name of the museum would seem to imply that the City of Weippe oversaw the museum. However, the museum was formed in 1999 by John and Nancy Webster, and is an incorporated nonprofit organization.
The Commissioners were unaware of the letter sent to Marks from the county prosecutor. Enclosed was a list of suggestions to work toward in seeking to be a county museum. Marks provided a copy of the letter to commissioners.
Marks stressed that they have been self-supporting up to this point. She was not asking for the county to raise taxes, or to form another tax district, but to simply share the money that is levied from the county for that purpose.
Rodger Colgan, who serves on the board of the Clearwater County Historical Society and Museum, was asked by Commissioner Vince Frazier if they had ever considered becoming one entity.
Colgan stated that they hadn’t but they have struggled with how to keep the museum going with the increases in insurance, as well as the shrinking number of volunteers capable of maintaining the site as they have been. “I know we’re all struggling to make ends meet with a limited source of income.”
Commissioner Rick Winkel commented that he was not willing to take funds away from the Clearwater County Historical Society whom depend on that money to maintain and operate their museum.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday