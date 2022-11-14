Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — A new government agency aimed at creating housing for working residents of McCall was formed last week by the McCall City Council.
The McCall Area Housing Authority’s first task will be to manage the 14 homes and apartments available only to McCall residents already under the city’s control.
The city now controls 12 units in Thompson Place, located on Thompson Avenue.
“The authority can manage all things housing for us, and then we can kind of figure out next steps,” McCall Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt said.
The council still must appoint board members for the agency, Groenevelt said.
The agency’s main mission will be to implement programs outlined in the McCall Area Local Housing Action Plan that was adopted in June by the council.
The authority could also be responsible for marketing, collecting rents, applying for grants, reviewing tenant applications, creating more local housing and forming partnerships.
Creating the housing authority was among the top two recommendations in the housing plan.
The plan estimates the city will need $250,000 per year for the next three years to fund the housing authority and hire staff, including an executive director.
However, Groenevelt said the city would likely wait to hire staff for the housing authority until 2024 and use the next year to “make sure we have the right framework” for the agency to be successful.
Committee disbanded
The housing authority board and a steering committee for the housing plan will replace the McCall Housing Advisory Committee, which the council voted to disband.
The committee was established by the council in 2020 to advise the city on how best to alleviate a housing shortage in the city.
“This committee really accomplished what it set out to do,” Groenevelt said, citing the housing plan that the committee helped develop.
“That’s really what our main goal was,” committee chairperson Toni Curtis said of creating a housing plan.
The housing plan aims to increase the number of residents occupying homes in McCall from the current estimation of 27% to 40%.
More housing priced between $150,000 and $400,000 would be needed to meet that goal, according to the plan.
Homes in that price range would be affordable for people making between $60,000 and $100,000 per year.
MVSD office sees all new employees
GRANGEVILLE — New Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins, of the Winona area, didn’t just come into a tense position after a few years of turbulence, he also ended up coming into an office with all new employees.
“When everyone in the district office left, I was a little worried,” Higgins said. “Those people encompassed a lot of years of expertise and knowledge.”
However, the change, he admitted, has been a good one as “committed, good employees are here, working hard and learning every day.”
New district office employees include administrative assistant Charity Ruhnke (who formerly served as the Grangeville High School secretary and replaces Polly Hagen); comptroller Carly Behler (who replaces business manager Becky Hogg); payroll and HR manager Karie Kehler (who replaces Becki Gehring); special education coordinator Amanda Bush (former Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher who replaces Cody Weddle); and federal programs coordinator Kim Fales (former GEMS teacher). Tracy Lynde has also been hired as the board clerk.
Higgins also said he feels people are just getting into the swing of a four-day week.
“I haven’t really had any feedback, but I know Friday is a day when many teachers are spending their time in the classroom and preparing for the coming week. It also allows them to not cut into their own family time on the weekend,” he said.
He has previously had experience at both Orofino and Kamiah with a four-day week.
“Once a community experiences it, I cannot see it ever going back,” he said. “And it will save some money; that’s just a fact.”
