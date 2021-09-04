Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
McCALL — McCall-Donnelly students and teachers returned to classrooms Tuesday with a mandatory mask rule in place.
M-D trustees voted 3-1 Aug. 27 to make masks mandatory in all schools for students.
Trustees Lewis McLin, Heidi Galyardt and Jenny Ruemmele voted in favor while Trustee Jon Walker was opposed and chairwoman Laurie Erekson abstained.
Friday’s vote overturns the board’s previous vote July 26 to make mask use voluntary.
Trustees voted on a mandatory mask rule Aug. 24, but dead-locked 2-2.
The latest vote was on an updated Pandemic Operations Plan which carried over the mandatory mask rule from the 2020-21 school year.
Trustees agreed upon most details of the plan, but were split by the mandatory mask rule.
“I voted to support a mask requirement because ... this is the best way to ensure in-person instruction in our schools can continue and masks will also reduce the potential impact of quarantines,” Ruemmele said.
She noted the board had previously voted to follow Central District Health guidelines that are clear about the importance of masks.
“Being able to keep schools open is what the vast majority of constituents in my district said they valued most,” she said.
Galyardt agreed with Ruemmele’s reasoning.
“I voted for a mask mandate because, in my opinion, it is our best chance at keeping our kids in school full-time,” she said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Sept. 11 memorial to be held at Cannon Park
OROFINO — The Orofino VFW will hold a special event Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cannon Park as a memorial of the tragedies of 9/11.
The Orofino Police and Fire departments will turn on their lights and blow their sirens for five minutes and the VFW will lower the flag to half-staff.
According the website 9/11 Memorial Museum, the Twin Towers were the tallest buildings in New York City. At 110 stories each, 1 WTC (North Tower) and 2 WTC (South Tower) provided nearly 10 million square feet of office space for about 35,000 people and 430 companies. For a brief period upon their completion in 1973, they were the tallest buildings in the world. They attracted roughly 70,000 commuters and tourists daily.
The towers had been the target of an attack before 9/11. On Feb. 26, 1993, terrorists with links to an Islamist extremist group detonated explosives in a van parked underneath the World Trade Center. Six people were killed and thousands were injured.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
Dayton middle, high schools switch to remote learning amid COVID-19 surge
DAYTON — The Dayton School Board called an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss switching to remote learning for middle and high school students.
Columbia County Public Health officials agreed with the decision to go remote for secondary students, Superintendent Guy Strot told meeting attendees.
“This is a good opportunity to try and get cases back under control, instead of letting it grow to a much larger issue,” Strot said.
Over the weekend, Strot said that one volleyball athlete had tested positive, and, as a result, the entire volleyball team was in quarantine. In addition to athletes testing positive, Strot said, multiple staff members tested positive or were directly exposed and are now in quarantine.
“We are down five staff, with very few subs,” Strot said during the Zoom meeting. “It was getting harder and harder to try and maintain all of the services.”
Strot said that more than 14 middle and high school students had tested positive, while there were two cases in the elementary. Twelve students in the middle and high schools are in quarantine, while three elementary students are quarantined.
Strot said that there were a small number of students that started the year in quarantine.
In the elementary school, students have been compliant about mask requirements, Strot said, and extra preventative measures, including temporarily moving dining facilities outdoors, have been implemented.
Strot said that, at the time of the meeting, it was difficult to tell how many students may have contracted the virus. He noted that, in his personal observations, the delta variant takes slightly longer for infected individuals to show symptoms. Based on that timeline, it could be a few more days before exposed students became symptomatic.
The COVID-19 outbreak will be reevaluated on Labor Day, Strot said, after which a letter will be sent out to parents and caregivers on Monday with a learning update.
“If we have fewer active cases, and we have not had a rise in sickness at the middle/high school, that would be great news, and we can come back on Tuesday, Sept. 7,” Strot said. “If we have an increase in cases, and an increase in the number of students who are contracting COVID-19, then we might extend it (remote learning).”
Strot said the district would move secondary staff to the elementary to help bridge staffing gaps.
The district asks parents and caregivers to let their school know if students become symptomatic, with Strot adding that Public Health will report student cases to the district.
— Beka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday