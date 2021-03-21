McCall-Donnelly school trustees opt to stick with hybrid schedule

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — McCall-Donnelly students will continue attending in-person classes part time for the remainder of the school year, M-D trustees decided Tuesday.
The district polled families and teachers on their preference for either returning to in-person classes every day, or continuing with the current schedule of alternating in-person and distance learning every other day and alternating Fridays.
The survey of 1,041 parents saw 53 percent in favor of continuing the current system. A survey of teachers resulted in 80 percent who preferred continuing the current system.
The question of moving to fully in-person schooling was raised when COVID-19 case numbers in Valley County recently decreased.
But cases had again surged since the survey was sent out last week, prompting Central District Health to recommend the district not return to 100 percent in-person instruction.
The health district also warned of new, potentially more infectious COVID-19 variants, increased infection rates following next week’s spring break and the limited capacity in each school to maintain social distancing if all students returned.
Trustee Heidi Galyardt said she voted to maintain the hybrid system because of teacher preferences and the recommendations of health care professionals.
“The biggest thing for me ... is listening to our teachers that are going to implement the changes, because they’re the ones doing the work,” Galyardt said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Dayton-Waitsburg students select Wolfpack as new mascot
WAITSBURG — The students at both Dayton and Waitsburg school districts have selected the Wolfpack as the new mascot for the Dayton-Waitsburg Athletic Combine, the Waitsburg School District announced Monday.
The process for selecting a new mascot began in November 2019, when the Dayton Waitsburg Athletic Combine Committee voted to continue the combine indefinitely. Both schools allowed their respective student bodies to submit mascot suggestions before voting. In March 2020, the DWACC postponed the final selection after school and community concerns were raised over the voting process. Some students and parents stated the voting process felt rushed and unfair.
The selection process was unexpectedly delayed because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the schools were able to narrow down mascot options to the DW Thrashers, DW Valley Kings, and the DW Wolfpack.
Stephanie Wooderchak, Waitsburg Secondary Principal, announced that the 6-12 grade students voted for the DW Wolfpack.
Local artists Bo Stevenson and Ross Hamann, who created their own versions of Wolfpack logos, will collaborate on a final design of the logo.
— Beka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday