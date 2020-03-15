Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — The McCall-Donnelly School District is projecting a decrease of 109 students for the 2020-21 school year.
If enrollment drops as predicted, it would be the first decrease in the district since 2011. The school district’s current enrollment of 1,314 students is an all-time high.
However, the drop would not affect plans by the school district to seek a $14.7 million bond issue in March 2021 to expand two schools, Superintendent Jim Foudy said.
Foudy attributed the predicted change to a decrease in the birth rate locally and efforts to open the McCall Community School, a public charter school.
“Our enrollment estimate is highly conservative, representing a worst-case scenario,” Foudy said.
The district currently has 87 seniors enrolled and projects only 70 incoming kindergartners, he said.
“I analyzed birth rates going back 15 years and looked at whether or not they correlate to kindergarten enrollment five years later,” Foudy said. “In three out of five years, they appear to correlate.
“The birth rate five years ago was the lowest our area has seen since 2001,” he said.
The district is also planning on the possibility that McCall Community School will draw students from McCall-Donnelly.
The charter school has 79 students enrolled for this fall, 50 of whom are currently enrolled in McCall-Donnelly schools, McCall Community School Director Patrick Berg said.
— Max Silverson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Criminal complaint filed against Tamarack Resort manager
CASCADE — A criminal complaint has been filed against former Tamarack Resort General Manager Brad Larsen for seven counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of battery.
The complaint was filed in Fourth District Court in Cascade on Monday, but Larsen had not made a court appearance as of Wednesday.
Larsen has left his job, Tamarack Resort President Jon Reveal said.
“Brad Larsen resigned and is not employed at Tamarack Resort,” Reveal said. “We were recently made aware of the Valley County prosecutor filing charges and will cooperate with any investigation.”
“The behavior alleged in these charges is unacceptable,” he said. “We work to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all who work at and visit the resort.”
All the incidents that led to the charges occurred on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
Larsen, 42, is accused of touching the buttocks of four adult women, the breast of one adult woman, the buttocks and thigh of one girl age 14, the buttocks of one boy age 17 and of grabbing the pectoral muscle of one male adult.
— Max Silverson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Boyer Park set to open April 1
WHITMAN COUNTY — On Monday, Sarah Highland, port communications director, told the Whitman County Port commissioners about opening-day plans for Boyer Park.
Boyer Park and Marina/Snake River KOA will have its season kick-off April 1 and run through Nov. 24.
“They will have kayaks, and they received adult tricycles for this season,” Highland said.
Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday from April 1-May 1 and Sept. 8-Nov. 24. During the peak season, from May 1-Sept. 8, the store will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
The restaurant will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Friday to Sunday, between April 1-May 1. From May 1- Sept. 8, the days and hours expand from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday