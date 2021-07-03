Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — A proposed ban on feeding deer in the city of McCall and a corresponding effort to relocate the city’s “town herd” of deer received support from the McCall City Council last week.
Council members did not vote on the proposal at their regular meeting June 24, but McCall Mayor Bob Giles and council members Colby Nielsen, Mike Maciaszek and Cami Callan signaled support for the plan.
No date was set for a vote on the feeding ban.
Council member Melanie Holmes objected to the proposal, citing a large number of public comments in opposition.
“We should table this completely,” Holmes said. “Our community does not want this because of what s--- storm will go after it. Excuse my passion, but this is wrong.”
Holmes was referring to a plan by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to trap and relocate the estimated 150 deer that gather in McCall each winter.
The council received 127 comments on the proposal from local residents, 107 of which were in opposition. Another 218 comments in opposition were received from nonlocals.
Many of the public comments in opposition cited the planned relocation of the deer by Fish and Game and instead suggested an emphasis on education.
Julie Conrad, of McCall, told council members to “educate instead of eradicate,” a sentiment echoed by other public comments.
“Why can’t we learn to live with nature instead of killing it or removing it from town?” McCall resident Lou Ross said. “We might as well all move back to the suburbs at that point.”
Nielsen suggested that the city could ask Fish and Game to not trap and relocate the deer while still adopting the feeding ban.
Not trapping and relocating the deer could cause them to die of starvation if a feeding ban is passed, said Regan Berkley, regional wildlife manager for Fish and Game in McCall.
“That is the more humane option because otherwise deer will have nothing to eat with a lot of deep snow and will die of starvation,” Berkley told council members.
Holmes rejected that comment and reminded council members they would be responsible for whatever happens to the deer if the ban is adopted.
“We don’t know for a fact that these deer will just die off,” she said. “Regardless, if we make this ordinance happen, this is where it’s going and we are the ones perpetrating that.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Orofino council considers process for sidewalk cafes
OROFINO — At the Orofino City Council meeting held June 22, City Administrator Ryan Smathers asked council members for feedback regarding sidewalk cafes which have become quite the trend, particularly since the pandemic wreaked havoc on the nation.
Several parties have expressed interest in outdoor dining in Orofino, and the city was most concerned with whether or not alcohol would be permitted.
The city explored the laws and regulations for sidewalk cafes in neighboring communities. A list of key components were provided at the meeting for councilors to review and discuss further.
To operate a sidewalk cafe, the proprietor must apply for a revocable encroachment permit to include a seating and pedestrian routing plan with dimensions as well as the anticipated periods of use during the year.
Any sidewalk cafe location shall be temporary and designed so that the entire cafe can be easily removed. A minimum 4-foot-wide, unobstructed travel way shall be maintained at all times.
The sidewalk cafe shall comply with all applicable federal, state and local laws, including those of the local health district except for the consumption of alcohol, which will be allowed if the applicant restaurant is licensed to serve alcohol.
Because sidewalk cafes are an extension of the restaurant, smoking shall be prohibited. Sidewalks are to be clean and maintained for pedestrians and trash receptacles provided for patrons.
Smathers asked the council to be thinking of suggestions or questions for the next meeting. If approved, the city’s ordinance for open containers will need to be amended.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday