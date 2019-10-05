Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — The first condos to be subsidized by the city of McCall’s resident housing program will rent for $1,300 per month, the McCall City Council was told last week.
The 12 housing units on Thompson Avenue will be reserved for people who live and work in McCall.
An agreement that places deed restrictions on the units for the life of the buildings was unanimously approved by the council during its regular meeting last Thursday.
The 12 units are part of the 16-unit Thompson Place that are to be made of shipping containers.
As part of the agreement, the city will put $120,000, or $10,000 per unit, toward site infrastructure improvements like water hookups and sidewalks in exchange for the restrictions on the units.
McCall Mayor Jackie Aymon bristled at the base rental rate of $1,300 per month for each 662-square-foot unit that includes two bedrooms and one bathroom.
“It seems rather expensive to me,” Aymon said.
The developer, Kurt Marostica of Boise, told councilors that $1,300 is the maximum starting rate for the units and that he might rent them for less.
McCall Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt also reminded councilors that the city’s housing program is based on residency, not income.
The 12 units will remain within the city’s housing program if Marostica decides to sell them and they cannot be used as short-term rentals, under the agreement.
In order to qualify for the units, applicants must provide proof of employment in McCall. People with disabilities or age 65 or older are also eligible for the units.
— Drew Dodson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Valley County OKs new rules on propane tanks
CASCADE — The risks of a propane explosion that killed a McCall man in March should be lessened under an ordinance passed Monday by Valley County commissioners.
“The intent of this ordinance is to create safety not just for the general public, but for providers, homeowners and our first responders,” McCall Fire and EMS Capt. Freddie Van Middendorp told commissioners during a public hearing at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.
The new ordinance requires all propane systems in Valley County to be built with protective equipment that helps prevent leaks stemming from snow fracturing outdoor propane pipes.
Van Middendorp told commissioners he has responded to several propane leak calls where he smelled propane from the street before even approaching the house.
In those cases, Van Middendorp has his crew take cover behind the fire truck while he approaches the house to begin airing out the house, which can be ignited by as little as static electricity from clothing.
“That raises the hair on the back of my neck, not just for me, but for my guys,” Van Middendorp said.
To help combat the problem, second-stage regulators now must be placed on the gable end of roofs or a location approved by the local fire district to help reduce the risk of snow shedding from roofs and damaging piping.
— Drew Dodson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Idaho County veterans center marks third year
GRANGEVILLE — It’s a place for veterans to meet, the community to gather and somewhere to pick up a good meal.
But the core of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center is in reaching out and establishing relationships.
“Our older veterans, our Vietnam veterans, they love it. One of our veterans said it saved his life,” said Jinny Cash, marketing/events coordinator.
Cash explained when the man first moved to town he didn’t know anyone, and “the center was where he was able to make some friends.”
Another older veteran can no longer drive, so his wife transports him to the center: “This is his social hour,” Cash said.
And it has become the gathering place, she added, for the “retired guys” to drink their coffee and tell tall tales.
The center is celebrating its third anniversary, first having opened its doors on Sept. 28, 2016. Located on 318 E. Main St., the facility offers 1,500 square feet of assembly area, a private office, kitchen and storage, and seating for 80.
“It’s a great gathering place for veterans and community members too,” Cash said.
That dual service is emphasized, as it was always meant to be a place for the whole community to utilize and enjoy, according to coordinators.
“We still get people who don’t know we’re here” said Lucky Gallego, center director and VFW Post 3520 service officer; or who think it is just for veterans. Both Cash and Gallego emphasized it is for the public, and they encourage everyone to utilize it, including for meals as that is the main source of funding that keeps the center operating.
Breakfast and lunch are offered Monday through Friday; veterans receive free breakfast on the second and fourth Saturdays (8-10 a.m.), and Taco Thursdays (5-7 p.m.) also include live music. During October and November, the center will offer bingo from 5-8 p.m. the first and third Saturdays, and cribbage is offered 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday