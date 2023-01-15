Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday.
MCCALL — The Payette National Forest’s study of Perpetua Resources’ proposed Stibnite mine is flawed because it does not analyze how the mine could affect McCall, according to a letter approved last week by the McCall City Council.
The letter asks the Payette Forest, the lead permitting agency for the proposed gold and antimony mine near Yellow Pine, to prepare a new study focused on the mine’s potential impacts to the city.
Two previous studies by the Payette, including one released in October, did not study how the mine could affect traffic, water quality, tourism and housing in McCall, the letter said.
“The City of McCall is again mostly excluded from the analyses,” said the 12-page letter, which was signed by McCall mayor Bob Giles. “No impacts were specifically analyzed for our community even though we are the largest population center in Valley County and will be impacted in a multitude of ways.”
The letter was among more than 18,000 public comments submitted to the Payette online by Tuesday’s deadline, which came 75 days after the agency released its second environmental study of the mine.
The city asks the Payette to propose specific measures that could limit the mine’s effects to the city as part of the additional study requested. Among the city’s biggest worries are the estimated 60 vehicles per day that would pass through McCall during the 15 to 18-year life of mining operations and construction.
Large mining trucks could endanger pedestrians and bicyclists in the city and result in higher road maintenance costs for the city, the letter said. The trucks would either use Deinhard Lane and Boydstun Street, city streets that make an informal bypass of McCall, or Idaho 55 through downtown McCall, which skirts Payette Lake.
The bypass route crosses the North Fork of the Payette River, while the downtown route fronts Payette Lake. Both routes would pose a risk to water quality in the city.
“Mine-related traffic through downtown past Big Payette Lake is unacceptable for the sole reason of catastrophic consequences of a hazmat spill,” the letter said.
HazMat
The city asks the Payette to ban Perpetua from trucking hazardous materials or explosives through McCall until proper safety measures are implemented by the company. That includes upgrading the intersections of Idaho 55 with Deinhard Lane and Boydstun Street to make it easier for large trucks to turn.
Perpetua has said it plans to make those improvements, but the city’s letter urges the Payette to require the improvements if the mine is permitted to operate.
“The city does not hold any regulatory permitting authority in this matter and is relying on the good faith of the applicant,” the letter said.
The Payette should also require Perpetua to post a spill clean-up kit in McCall for local first responders to use, the letter said. McCall Fire and EMS is not equipped to clean up major hazardous material spills, which would require a regional HazMat team based in Boise, Fire Chief Garrett de Jong said. McCall Fire’s primary responsibilities during a spill would be to identify the substance, isolate it and evacuate the area.
Tourism Economy
The city also worries that mine traffic and the stigma of mining could harm the city’s tourism- based economy.
“It is likely that we will see a decline in tourists visiting our area for backcountry recreation opportunities,” the letter said. “This could have a cascading impact on Mc-Call’s recreation-based economy.”
The city earns about $3 mil-lion annually from a streets local-option tax that levies 3% on short-term rentals and a 1% general sales tax that excludes groceries.
That funding could decrease if tourism declines, while road maintenance costs could increase due to mining traffic in the city, the letter said. Local businesses and governments could also suffer due to increased competition for workers as a result of high-paying mining jobs.
The city also said that a housing shortage in the area could be exacerbated by mine workers with high-paying jobs moving to the area and buying homes.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Kiwanis Club established in Colfax
COLFAX — In October of 2022, Devon Felstead and Dan Mattson were looking for anyone interested in starting a Kiwanis Club, a national club that supports youth activities and development, in Colfax.
Both current members of the Pullman Kiwanis Club, Felstead and Mattson were able to recruit 17 members and four officers.
Felstead, who has been installed as coach for the new Kiwanis Club by the pacific northwest branch of Kiwanis, confirmed that officers included Dustin Dawsom of Ackerman’s as President, Lisa Yulencott as Secretary, Caleb Cox of Best Western as Vice President, and Melanie Costen of Rolling Hills as Treasurer.
“I’m really excited about the new club, and they’re young and energetic,” Felstead said. “I’m delighted to help them get up and running.”
Felstead stated that he believes it will be a fun and productive club, adding that the club had finished a service project collecting for some needy families over the holidays.
The Kiwanis Club’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan 17 at 1 p.m. at the Best Western, 701 North Main Street.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday