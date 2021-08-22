Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — A total of 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week by Valley County’s two hospitals, a sharp jump from the 32 new cases reported the previous week.
St. Luke’s McCall reported 36 new cases in the last week while Cascade Medical Center reported 22 new cases.
The two hospitals have reported a total of 94 new cases since Aug. 1, which is 31 more than the 63 new cases reported during all of July.
Cascade Medical Center had three critically ill patients Monday night who required a higher level of care, but hospital staffers could only find beds in Boise hospitals for two of the patients, CEO Tom Reinhardt said Tuesday.
“We are still looking for an available staffed ICU bed to transfer our third patient,” Reinhardt said.
St. Luke’s Health System has suspended elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay at hospitals in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Twin Falls in order to free beds for COVID-19 patients. The suspension does not apply to St. Luke’s McCall.
Not available in the latest figures of positive cases were the ages of those infected, how many had contracted the delta variant and how many were previously unvaccinated.
However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported that 98.9 percent of new COVID-19 cases statewide since Jan. 1 have been among people not vaccinated.
A total of 892 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the two Valley County hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Four confirmed deaths and two suspected deaths related to COVID-19 among Valley County residents have been reported by Central District Health.
A total of 289 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Adams County by Southwest District Health since the start of the pandemic.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday