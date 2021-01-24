Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — A 10,000-square-foot cap on homes in McCall and stricter development rules along Payette Lake’s shoreline were adopted last week by the McCall City Council.
Council members voted unanimously after a public hearing to approve the changes as part of a larger update to the city’s zoning code. The council received two public comments, both of which favored the changes.
The new rules cap the size of homes in McCall at 10,000 square feet of roof-covered area, including garages, covered porches and decks.
The cap is aimed at combatting a shortage of affordable housing in the city and promoting sustainability, McCall Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt previously told the council.
The large homes are often built as vacation homes, which drive up costs for housing projects geared toward local residents, Groenevelt said.
The large homes also create more demand for affordable housing by employing gardeners, cleaning crews and other workers, she said.
Groenevelt estimated fewer than six homes in McCall currently exceed the 10,000-square-foot cap.
Nonnative grass lawns, patios and man-made beaches are all banned within 50 feet of Payette Lake, under the updated rules.
The old rules banned structures within 50 feet of the lake, but many homeowners bent those rules by buildings patios, terracing and beaches, council members were previously told.
The updated rules also add natural aesthetics and water quality as criteria to be considered in design reviews of all proposed developments along Payette Lake’s shoreline.
The Big Payette Lake Water Quality Council supported the stricter standards around the lake, but suggested expanding the shoreline setback from 50 feet should be considered in the future.
“A strict 50-foot buffer isn’t excessive, it’s the least we can do,” said Dave Simmonds, the president of the water quality council.
Preserving trees and shrubs along the shoreline can reduce erosion, help keep water temperatures low and prevent pollutants in stormwater run-off from reaching Payette Lake, Simmonds said.
The code update features several changes applicable to all new residential development in McCall.
New homes adjacent to alleyways must now be set back at least 3 feet. Side property line setbacks on corner lots in low-, medium- and high-density residential zones were reduced from 20 feet to 15 feet.
All homes are limited to one driveway access onto public streets unless otherwise approved by the city, under the updated rules.
New width standards allow driveways to be between 12 feet and 20 feet wide, depending on the type of residential unit and city zoning for the property.
The changes reduce the maximum slope of driveways from 15 percent to 10 percent, unless otherwise approved by the McCall Fire Protection District.
Guidelines for reducing wildfire danger in residential areas and other areas identified by the fire district are also now included in the code.
Wildfire danger criteria include site topography, vegetation type and density, emergency access, fire history and the location of structures.
