Making Winchester a more welcoming place is on the minds of the two candidates for mayor this November.
But they differ on how to go about doing that.
Miriam Youngren, 64, who is currently the mayor after being appointed in September 2018 to fill an unexpired term, is being challenged by Patricia Fjerstad, 62, who has lived in town for about six years and ran unsuccessfully for city council two years ago.
“We have a tiny little town with a tiny little budget — less than $600,000 (a year) — so that’s very hard to do things with,” Youngren said. “But we have so many talented people in this town. We have wonderful ideas about making the town cleaner, prettier and safer. We have a beautiful lake that is used a lot (in addition to) hunting, fishing and mountain sports. And if we make our town a little more welcoming, I think it would do us a lot of good.”
Her ideas involve starting out small, such as encouraging volunteers and residents to plant more flowers in the summertime. Youngren is a retired emergency room nurse and has served on the council for five years.
Fjerstad is a retired home health care worker who says the current council is not receptive to concerns from citizens.
“People aren’t being listened to,” she said. “I’m all for listening.”
Some of her complaints include plans by the city council to widen the city streets from 30 feet to 40 feet. Fjerstad said that widening would cut down or eliminate space for pedestrian walkways. She also believes the city is not being transparent about when the street work will take place.
Fjerstad also said Winchester needs to put up a welcoming sign to let people on the highway know the town is there. Plans for erecting a sign have been in the works for some time, she said, but it hasn’t happened yet.
Another major concern is the way the city streets are plowed in the winter. The current plower often piles snow up in front of residents’ driveways, and some people are unable to shovel out their own paths.
“They city says it can’t afford (a snow gate for the plower),” Fjerstad said. “If they can afford other things, I think this is a necessity. … It’s all about respect.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.