Kooskia city voters have a lively field of candidates — many running for public office for the first time — in this year’s city council and mayoral elections.
Donald Coffman, Cliff Jones and Kristy Stamper are vying for the mayor’s seat being vacated by retiring Mayor Charlotte Schilling.
For the two four-year city council positions, Alana Curtis, Greg Gibler and Marty Stettler have all thrown their hats into the ring.
Coffman, 71, a retired school teacher, has been on the council for about 20 years and at one point served a six-month stint as interim mayor.
Coffman said he’s interested to see that the city passes a bond to improve its wastewater treatment plant.
“I’m familiar with all the stages of this project,” Coffman said. “Also, I’d like to encourage more people to be on the (emergency management technicians team) — that’s always a concern for us. It’s hard to get people to commit to that. And I want to look at the Chamber of Commerce to help them attract some small businesses in our area. We’re small, but we have some opportunities.”
Jones, 54, is an Idaho County sheriff’s deputy and said he’s running for mayor because there needs to be a change in the city’s administration.
“We need to have some fresh new ideas and giving voice back to the people,” Jones said. “The current city government, they don’t involve the people of Kooskia, but do a lot of things without city input. Also, the current administration doesn’t allow rural Kooskia people to come to speak about many of the decisions by the city council and the mayor. These people work here and live here and shop here, and many of the decisions, particularly when it comes to public safety aspects, they don’t have a voice, and I’d like to give that back.”
Jones said he’d also like to clean up the town and help it move forward.
“Kooskia is not the city it used to be,” Jones said. “I feel like I could do a lot of good to get Kooskia back to where it used to be.”
Stamper, 42, is a regional director for a home care agency. She was raised in Kooskia and said she thinks there are issues in the town she could help resolve.
“One of the biggest issues we have, there’s a lot going on with the ambulance and that’s a huge concern.”
Stamper declined to specify what those problems are “until you’re in the trenches and have the facts of what the issues are.”
She also pointed to conflict at the city council meetings, and added: “I just know I’ve been really good at making business decisions, and in 24 years in health care with a business background, I have experience to address that.”
In the city council race, Curtis, 42, also was raised in Kooskia and decided it was time to get involved in city government. Curtis is a probation officer in Clearwater and Lewis counties.
“I think I could maybe offer some good ideas and definitely some enthusiasm. Not that they haven’t had that, but more than anything, I just want to get involved. I’ve lived nearly all my life, except for college, in Kooskia and so I’m really vested in trying to make it a great place to live,” Curtis said.
Gibler, 67, is a retired building supply retailer. He grew up in Kooskia and said: “We need to create a good business climate for Kooskia to forge ahead with projects. I think that I have a good feel for what needs to be done here in this town. I was asked to run and I think the council comes first as (far as) getting experience. I just want to serve my community.”
Stettler, 54, has been on the council for five years. He works for Nightforce Optics Inc. in Orofino and said he is running for reelection to help complete some of the projects — such as the wastewater treatment plant and improvements to the sewer system.
“It’s going to take a couple of years from start to finish and I would like to represent the people in the town,” Stettler said. “I’m all for trying to keep costs down for the city — that’s one of my major reasons. I like this town and I love living here. I feel like I’d like to look out for the people of this town.”
