Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
LAMONT, Wash. — Steven Ulrich, Lamont mayor, died unexpectedly June 6 while out for a morning run. He was 58.
Ulrich was born in Colfax to Harland and Connie Stelzer Ulrich and grew up in St. John. He participated in track and cross country and held the school record in the 2-mile even for many years.
He attended Eastern Washington University, where he earned a degree in education and was a member of the EWU cross country national team.
He met his wife, Catherine, while teaching in Roseburg, Ore., and the couple moved to St. John in 1996. He worked at Empire Disposal, Whitman County Jail and Stepping Stone in Moscow before settling into a position at Lakeland Village in Medical Lake, where he worked for 20 years with dual diagnosed patients.
His love for running took him to many events, including the Portland Marathon, Bloomsday and St. John Hog Jog.
He leaves behind his wife, three children and a grandson. Also surviving are his mother and two siblings.
Bob Falkenstein, Lamont city councilor and mayor pro-tem, has agreed to take over as mayor following Ulrich’s death.
Ulrich became mayor in November 2014 after joining the council earlier that year.
The Lamont council gathered Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Shore Lodge worker named third COVID-19 case in Valley County
MCCALL — A seasonal employee of Shore Lodge/Whitetail in McCall is the third case of COVID-19 in Valley County, according to Central District Health and Shore Lodge management.
The new case appears to have been isolated with no community exposure, Central District Health Public Information Officer Christine Myron said.
“There is not believed to be a level of risk to the general public that warrants any sort of public notification,” Myron said.
The male employee has a job in which he has no contact with customers of Shore Lodge, a public facility, and Whitetail, a private club, President Tom Garcia said Wednesday.
The employee has been isolated since he tested positive Monday and will remain in isolation until this Monday, per the recommendation of Central District Health, Garcia said. The employee is asymptomatic, which means he has shown no outward signs of the virus, he said.
About 30 resort employees who live in the same dormitory as the man have been ordered to stay in isolation until June 22, Garcia said. Meals will be delivered to them twice per day at which time their temperatures will be taken.
It is unknown when or how the employee contracted the virus, Garcia said.
The employee arrived in McCall on May 18 from Florida with a group of other seasonal employees and was ordered into 14 days of isolation following state and national protocols, he said.
Two weeks ago, Shore Lodge/Whitetail tested all 187 of its permanent employees as part of its reopening May 16 using the Crush the Curve testing clearinghouse. All employees tested negative for COVID-19, Garcia said. The lodge had been closed since March 20.
New tests were conducted last Thursday on the 141 seasonal employees who recently arrived, which is how the one affected employee was discovered.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday