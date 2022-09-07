Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson appointed John Spickelmire to fill a vacant seat on the City Council, with the unanimous approval of the other city councilors.
After hearing discussion from city councilors at a Monday special work session meeting, Johnson motioned to approve Spickelmire to the position, which was seconded by councilor Kassee Forsmann.
Spickelmire will fill the seat left by former Councilor Luke Blount, who resigned in July. Spickelmire is a retired manager from the Federal Aviation Administration in Alaska and was born and raised in Grangeville. There were 14 applicants for the position.
“(There’s) a lot of energy out there to serve on the city council,” Johnson said.
The council voted to discuss the top three candidates, in no particular order, that were chosen by Johnson and the city council. Johnson listed the top three, which had a tie, so the council discussed the top four candidates: Charles Anthony Bolon, Kevin Kelly, Scott Trotter and Spickelmire.
Councilor Kathy Schroeder said she liked that Spickelmire had no party affiliation and said he wanted to represent the people and their concerns. She also noted that because Spickelmire comes from Grangeville, he understands the role Lewiston has in being a center for the region. She said she was impressed with the other three candidates as well, which other councilors also noted during the discussion.
Councilors also heard from Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch on the search for a homeless shelter location in Lewiston.
By narrowing down the search to locations that are already zoned for a homeless shelter, 1,115 letters were sent inquiring if the recipients would be interested in having a homeless shelter in their area. Of the 1,115 letters sent, 987 had no response, 69 were interested and 59 were not interested. Those locations were then broken up into six areas.
The areas that received the most response were east of Ninth Street around G Street, Idaho Street and City Hall, which had 24 interested responses. Von Tersch noted that this was the location that the proposed shelter was turned down. There were also 15 not-interested responses and 321 that didn’t respond.
Another proposal was the area of 21st and Main streets, all the way to 16th Avenue, which had 24 interested responses, six not-interested responses and 196 that didn’t respond. Other areas included North Lewiston and Snake River Avenue, with some interested responses. The area of Nez Perce Terrace as well as 10th Street and Warner to Burrell avenues had even less response.
Von Tersch said the next step will be a subcommittee meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bell Building at 215 D St. and a public campaign in the fall.
The council also heard from Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker on the retirement of Jeff Briney, owner of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Briney talked about his 22 years operating the golf course. He thanked the city and said he is going to help with the transition to new owners and operators.
“The city needs to evaluate the gold mine they’re sitting on,” he said on how to make the golf course more profitable to the city.
Barker said that the city will have a contract between six to 12 months with a management firm to run the golf course and maintain staffing as a temporary solution until the council decides what action it will take next.