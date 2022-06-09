Record corporate income tax collections are driving a nearly $1.3 billion budget surplus in Idaho this year.
The May revenue report, which was released Wednesday, indicates the state has collected $5.587 billion in general fund revenues through the first 11 months of fiscal 2022.
That includes nearly $955 million in corporate income taxes — up from $257 million for the same period last year.
“That’s already the largest amount in state history — nearly three times the mark set last year,” noted legislative budget director Keith Bybee, during a meeting with legislative leaders last week.
As of May 31, corporate income tax collections were running $621 million ahead of projections. When sales tax and individual income tax collections are added into the mix, general fund revenues are currently $1.24 billion or 22.4% ahead of projections.
“We anticipate even more in June,” Bybee said.
Idaho surpassed $4 billion in total general fund revenue collections for the first time in 2020. It jumped passed $5 billion last year, and blew past that mark in April of this year, with two months left in the fiscal year.
State general fund revenues pay for most general government services in Idaho, including public education, various social safety net programs, economic development efforts and natural resource management activities.
Through May, the state had received $2.45 billion in individual income tax collections. That was $361 million or 17% ahead of projections.
Sales tax collections of $2 billion were $24 million or 1.2% ahead of forecast, while miscellaneous taxes were up nearly $21 million or 27.7% ahead of projections.