The deadline to apply for Washington State University/Asotin County and University of Idaho/Nez Perce County Master Gardener training classes planned in Clarkston is Friday.
The classes will run Jan. 18-March 29 at the Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Center. The programs are open to anyone with an “interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community,” according to a news release.
There also are a limited number of openings for people who do not plan to become Master Gardeners but want to take the class to increase their own horticultural knowledge.
The application deadline is Friday and an orientation will be held Tuesday.
Anyone with questions about the program or the classes may contact Janice Reed at the Asotin County Extension Office at (509) 243-2009 or via email at janice.reed@wsu.edu; or the Nez Perce County Extension Office at (208) -799-3096 or via email at ktifft@uidaho.edu.
Information on the Master Gardener Program and applications for the Master Gardener volunteer training also may be found online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/gardening/horticulture-classes-and-workshops.