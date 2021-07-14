KN95 masks that can help mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke are being distributed for free at that Clarkston and Asotin city halls and the Asotin County Public Health office at 102 First St. in Asotin.
These particular masks offer “much better personal protection” because they filter smaller particulates, said Brady Woodbury, administrator of Asotin County Public Health.
Woodbury also mentioned that the health department’s website has information about smoke and wildfires and the proper use of masks.