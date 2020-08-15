Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
MCCALL — People in Valley County must wear masks in public spaces until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Central District Health board voted Tuesday.
The board took the vote after a request for the order from Valley County commissioners.
The new order includes all areas of the county, including within the cities of McCall, Cascade and Donnelly.
The order overrides the mandatory mask order now in effect in the city of McCall, which is scheduled to expire Sept. 1.
Indoor public spaces include retail businesses, government offices, schools and medical facilities.
Outdoor public spaces include parks, trails, streets, sidewalks and lines for entry into businesses.
Children younger than age 2 are exempt, as well as people with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings.
Also exempt are on-duty law enforcement officers, people who are deaf and hard of hearing or someone communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.
People eating or drinking at a restaurant are not required to wear a mask as long as they engage in physical distancing.
People obtaining a service involving the nose, face or head can remove their mask for that service, but only if necessary.
People actively engaged in athletic competition, training or practice are exempt from wearing a face covering when it is “not feasible.”
Violation of the order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The Valley County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for enforcing the order, will focus on education rather than citations, Chief Deputy David Stambaugh said.
However, “we will comply,” Stambaugh said.
The order is more useful for giving business owners more authority to require masks, especially from visitors, said Valley County Commission Chair Elt Hasbrouck, who sits on the health district board.
“If we didn’t have all these folks coming up here every weekend, it probably wouldn’t be too much of an issue,” Hasbrouck said.
People who are against the mask order do not understand how COVID-19 could overwhelm medical resources in Valley County, he said.
“We’re not trying to take your rights or your liberty away, we’re just trying to slow this thing down to where our medical system can handle the demand,” Hasbrouck said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Teachers’ association stages rally, presses school board on insurance issue
GRANGEVILLE — A rally to support teachers and staff in Mountain View School District drew more than 120 people to the district office parking lot Monday evening.
The gathering was organized by Central Idaho Education Association and brought in community members and MVSD employees alike as negotiations followed.
“We lost eight teachers in the last week, partially due to the unwillingness of the school board to spend money in reserves,” Joe Tosten — a CIEA member, negotiator and teacher at Clearwater Valley Elementary School — told the crowd. Tosten encouraged participants to implore the board to find other ways to balance the budget other than taking away the dependent health insurance premium.
Tosten reiterated his wishes, on behalf of CIEA members, in the negotiations meeting that evening, telling MVSD trustees Brad Lutz and Melissa Kaschmitter that forms the district already sent out to employees with open enrollment information was “not going to sit well with our legal counsel.” He said this information cannot be sent out without having been formalized in negotiations; at this point, the cut from 70 percent coverage during the past school year was a proposal from the district.
“It’s very discouraging to have you come in here and say that right off the bat,” Lutz told Tosten.
“I don’t take it lightly, but we will advocate for our rights,” Tosten said, adding the employees deserve better, especially when school starts in two weeks and it is a pandemic year.
“We are expected to teach in full classrooms but not have dependent health care?” Tosten asked. “We’re at a point where we are hemorrhaging staff. They cannot afford to stay. I know the district is in a tight spot, but we feel there are other places to make cuts.”
“There could potentially be another million-dollar shortfall next year, and if we don’t pass a levy, then what?” Kaschmitter asked.
Tosten said more input from the community and public input allowed at meetings would help with trust and transparency issues within the community.
“We failed the levy, in part because we had a board member openly opposing it and a former board member and his wife writing opposition letters to the editor, while the rest of the board — crickets,” Tosten said, advocating again for community input, marketing and transparency from everyone.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday