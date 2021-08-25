As students in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley head back to the classroom for the new school year, many will be required to mask up.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee implemented a statewide indoor mask mandate last week for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, along with vaccine requirements for teachers and staff. The order went into effect Monday.
The Clarkston and Asotin-Anatone school districts hadn’t planned to implement a similar mandate prior to the announcement, but will comply with the order from the state. Clarkston’s school year begins today, and Asotin-Anatone’s on Tuesday.
According to Asotin-Anatone Superintendent Dale Bonfield, class will look similar to the way it did last year.
“I have no doubt that we’re going to have some students and parents that are frustrated with it,” Bonfield said. “But our expectation is if they’re in a school building, they will be masked.”
A bulletin from the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office warns that public schools, charter schools, private schools or tribal compact schools who “intentionally disobey, dismiss, or shun” the order will have its basic education allotment and federal funds halted.
Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said he’ll implement the mandate the best he can.
“We’re just happy school is starting, and we get to be in person,” Knowlton said. “We’re excited to have kids back in the classroom.”
Meanwhile, the Lewiston School District will not require masks in its schools, where classes start Monday. Neither will the Culdesac School District.
As long as case numbers remain low, Lewiston Superintendent Lance Hansen says schools in Lewiston will operate five days a week with few health and safety measures in place.
“Our current plan is to minimize the impact COVID-19 would have on children or staff, and the biggest difference between this fall and last fall, especially with our staff, is the availability for vaccinations,” Hansen said. “We’re going to monitor the impact of the virus closely.”
Based on a survey from the spring, he said more than half of the school district’s staff has chosen to be vaccinated. However, only about 40 percent of Nez Perce County’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
And while Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the vaccines have not yet been approved for children younger than 12.
Along with other Nez Perce County schools, the Lapwai School District will operate within a “green, yellow, red” framework indicating levels of community transmission. However, instead of plans to increase health and safety measures, including requiring mask wearing, if infection rates worsen, the school district decided it would require masks indoors for at least the first three weeks of its school year.
Written exemptions from a physician will be accepted, according to Lapwai Superintendent David Aiken. Students in the school district head back to the classroom Aug. 31.
“We’re just taking a preventative and proactive approach based on the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county and on the reservation,” Aiken said. “A majority of our families are really appreciative that we’re putting safety first.”
On the Palouse, the Moscow School District decided in late July it would require masks for at least the first three weeks of its school year, which starts Sept. 1. Meanwhile, masks will not be required in virtually every other public school district in Latah County.
Potlatch Superintendent Janet Avery said masks in her district will be recommended but not required, and schools in the Genesee, Whitepine, Troy and Kendrick-Juliaetta districts have adopted similar policies.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News contributed to this report. Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.