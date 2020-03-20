Martin Gibbs appointed interim dean at LCSC

Martin Gibbs has been appointed to serve as interim dean of Lewis-Clark State College’s liberal arts and sciences division.
Gibbs, the current chairman of LCSC’s humanities division, will start in his role July 1. He replaces Mary Flores, who will retire after more than 30 years with the college.
“Mr. Gibbs has a record of strong leadership and excellence in teaching at LC State,” said LCSC Provost Lori Stinson in a news release. “We are fortunate to have someone of Martin’s caliber willing to serve LC State in this capacity. I am looking forward to working with him in this new role.”
Gibbs, an associate professor, came to LCSC in 2008 to teach in the Spanish language program. He was selected as the chairman of the humanities division in 2013. He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a master’s degree in Latin American literature from Brigham Young University.