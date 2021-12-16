Marshmallow wonderland

A man is reflected in a storefront window Tuesday at Ampersand Oil & Vinegar Taphouse as he walks along Main Street in Lewiston. Ampersand’s holiday window display features strings of marshmallows dangling inside the store.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

