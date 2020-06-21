LAPWAI — Community members came together at Lapwai City Park on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the United States.
Organizer Makailah Thompson said she wanted to put together a Juneteenth celebration in her community to help raise awareness and facilitate conversations to end racism.
“The Black community celebrates Juneteenth in place of July 4. We kind of want to reestablish June 19 as our new Independence Day because no one is free unless we are all free,” Thompson said. “That’s why we are out here today.”
Thompson, who is Black and Nez Perce, said she often struggled with the feeling of “not being enough.” While growing up on the East Coast, she was known as the “Native girl,” while in Lapwai, she was known as the “Black girl.”
She encouraged others to embrace all parts of their heritage and to keep the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement going.
“There are so many people of color, people who are mixed, and people that are black that have experienced racism on so many different levels and they don’t speak about it,” Thompson said. “I want to make sure they feel comfortable talking about it. We want to be the ones, as the older generation, to talk about it and tell them ‘you are not alone’.”
Jeff Guillory, of Lapwai, was a speaker at the event. His family was located in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers rode into town to inform them of their newly established freedom.
He encouraged people to look inward to identify their own biases.
“This issue of race is something that’s old news, but each generation, it has a different meaning,” Guillory said. “What I want to do on this day is to get people thinking about themselves differently, because how you think of yourself is what you project onto other people.”
During a panel discussion, Thompson’s sister, Chloe, and Tommy Miles-Williams, also opened up about their experiences with discrimination and racial profiling.
“We want to raise awareness that people of my skin color are not a threat,” Miles-Williams said. “I don’t want people to think, ‘well racism is gone, it’s not here no more,’ because it is.”
Karl Franke and Maia Genaux came to the event to show their support.
“The inequality has gone on too long,” Genaux said. “We just have to step up and treat people better. … It’s important as a Caucasian or white person to own your own history.”
Thompson encouraged others to dive deep into history often not featured in textbooks in order to learn more about racial inequality. She also said white people play a pivotal role in creating change.
“If you see someone being bullied or see someone who needs help, use your privilege to help them, so we can all get to the equality we want,” Thompson said.
The money raised from the event will be funneled into a Black Lives Matter organization that helps people in the area, Thompson said.
