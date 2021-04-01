Marking 100 years with family

PULLMAN — Judy Taylor’s first husband never had much to share about how he survived more than four years fighting World War II in the U.S. Army.
One of the only anecdotes her then-boyfriend, Dean Hutchison told was about an act of heroism, said Taylor who turned 100 years old today.
A band was captured in combat in Africa and a sergeant chose to go with the young musicians because they were so scared about what would happen to them as prisoners.
Hutchison eluded the enemy, along with the other soldiers and was transferred to the military’s mail service in Italy, she said.
He took the first batch of letters to one of the fronts in a dangerous mission, but he never disclosed the details of how he navigated the hardships he encountered, Taylor said.
“He was one of those who never talked about the war,” she said.
Any secrets he might have carried didn’t interfere with the happiness of their 41-year marriage that began right after he returned to the states and lasted until he died. Their union is something Taylor counts among the many happinesses of her long life.
Still an avid reader, bridge player and sports fan, Taylor resides in a Pullman retirement community.
She will be marking the milestone today at the Lewiston-area home of one of their four children, Sally Gabby and Gabby’s husband.
They will be joined by two of Gabby’s siblings, Dean Hutchison Jr., of Beaverton, Ore., and Fred Hutchison, of Moscow, and their wives for a meal of steak and lobster.
It will be the first time this many members of the family have gathered in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my kids,” Taylor said.
Her eldest daughter, Susan Bedder, of Florida, had hoped to join the gathering, but had to make the decision about attending before she knew if the pandemic had receded enough for it to be safe.
The way Taylor is celebrating reflects the importance she has always placed on family. Until coronavirus hit, Gabby and her brother, Fred Hutchison, would bring their mother along on outings to restaurants or on vacations
“She wouldn’t even care where it is,” Gabby said. “She just likes to go.”
Her love of travel was cemented during her marriage to Hutchison, who grew up in the same Council Bluffs, Iowa, neighborhood as Taylor and stayed in the military after the war.
Their honeymoon was waiting in New Orleans for his next orders that took him to Seattle. They drove.
“We stopped several places on the way up just to go and look at (the Pacific Ocean),” Taylor said.
When the military allowed it, Taylor said, she would follow her husband, with their children in tow.
The Hutchisons were in Japan not long after World War II ended and witnessed some of the suffering that country’s citizens faced.
“Japan was not in good shape,” Taylor said.
People were running cars on charcoal because gasoline was so scarce or expensive and selling their furniture to make ends meet, she said.
Sometimes ships left carrying young Japanese women heading to the United States to be reunited with their G.I. husbands.
“A lot of the mothers would be crying because they thought they would never see their daughters again,” Taylor said.
In Japan, she could afford a maid and a cook, but found a down side to the extra help. Sometimes she would take a break from a task like writing a letter and return to where she had been doing the work to find everything put away.
“I felt like there’s a place for (everything) but me,” she said.
More than once, she moved back to Council Bluffs if accommodations weren’t available for families where her husband was stationed.
In one instance, she wanted to stay in Seattle, Taylor said, but public school employees told her they didn’t accept military families since they didn’t pay taxes, relenting after learning the Hutchisons owned a house.
At that stage, it was too late and Taylor returned to Iowa anyway.
“They took my child, no questions asked,” she said.
After her children were grown and Hutchison retired, they settled in Coeur d’Alene where she stayed until he died, and she later married Frank Taylor.
She and Taylor lived independently into their 90s, splitting their time between Arizona and Washington during their 25-year marriage.
It was only after he died, and with the encouragement of her children, that she moved to Pullman, where she is near more extended family, living much longer than she ever thought she would, she said smiling.
“I don’t eat right,” Taylor said. “I love bacon and eggs. I don’t pay any attention to (my diet) and I should.”
