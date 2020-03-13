Age: 73
Title/occupation: Retired social worker.
Family: Son, Theron, and daughters, Tamira, Trianna and Tenesha, who died in 2013.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology, University of Idaho, 1970; Master of Social Work, University of Denver, 1973.
Work history: Worked more than 30 years for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Hobbies/interests: Weaving, reading and sewing.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I rarely ever made my opinion known years ago. I guess I was kind of quiet. However, I learned eventually that I needed to express my opinion regarding a certain matter and spoke too much sometimes. However, I did learn to shut my mouth and also listen to others.”