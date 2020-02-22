Nate Howell, of Horseshoe Bend, puts up signs for the “Educate and Legalize Idaho” tour at the Lewiston City Library on Friday afternoon. Legalize Idaho, Idaho Moms for Marijuana and Boise Hempfest are touring the state to campaign for marijuana legalization. The groups were also handing out literature along with the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act petition in hopes of getting enough signees to make it on to November’s ballot.
Eric Behler, of Lewiston, takes a look at some of the presentations put out by various pro-marijuana legalization groups that were holding an open house at the Lewiston City Library on Friday afternoon.