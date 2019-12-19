A man who says he was intimidated and harassed by an Orofino police officer while trying to collect signatures for a medical marijuana petition last weekend said such incidents have made some people afraid to sign his petition.
Russ Belville, of Ontario, Ore., said he and his father, John, stopped along Michigan Avenue in Orofino last Saturday for a 90-minute session to gather signatures on his petition. The Belvilles, who are the organizers of the Idaho Cannabis Coalition, are visiting all 44 counties in Idaho in an attempt to put the measure on the ballot. The proposal seeks to protect people who use marijuana for chronic diseases, pain and terminal illness from criminal prosecution.
Belville said his proposal is similar to measures already accepted in 33 other states and is a middle-of-the-road acceptance of the medical use of marijuana but “nowhere near as liberal” as marijuana laws in places such as Oregon, California and Washington.
From about 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Belville said, he collected around 40 signatures. He and his father were preparing to leave when Officer Tom Remington of the Orofino Police Department pulled them over.
“He flipped his lights on and began to try to intimidate us,” said Belville, who made a video recording of his exchange with Remington and posted it online.
The officer told Belville he had been parked in a private property zone, implying that was against the law. Belville said he believed they were parked on a public street, but offered to make amends if that was necessary.
“Then he engaged us in a debate about Idaho cannabis,” Belville said. Remington appeared to be questioning the necessity of Belville’s campaign when cannabis products are already medically available in Idaho.
Finally, Belville said, Remington asked whether Belville was recording their exchange and Belville said, “Absolutely.” Remington then questioned Belville about the consent law in Oregon having to do with whether people can be recorded without their approval.
The exchange, which Belville recorded, took a little more than three minutes and has been posted on Belville’s Facebook page and YouTube under “Radical Russ.” According to the video, the exchange was slightly testy, but did not devolve into anything threatening. Belville did not receive any tickets from the incident.
The Orofino Police Department and Chief Jeff Wilson did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.
After the stop in Orofino, Belville and his father headed to northern Idaho and are continuing with their campaign. The social media postings attracted some attention and verbal sparring, and Belville posted the police department’s telephone number for his viewers, some of whom reported trying without success to reach the police department.
Although the petition gatherers have been under police scrutiny in other communities they’ve visited, Belville said those experiences were “nothing as bad as Orofino.”
The big problem, he said, is that it appears some people who might otherwise sign the petition seem to be scared off because of the police scrutiny.
“We made a video of each stop and once that was posted I had two people ask me to take them out of the video,” Belville said. “They were afraid of retribution. While people are receptive and want to sign, I can’t imagine how many drive by and don’t sign because they don’t want people to see them.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.