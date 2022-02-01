Legislation that would legalize a new marijuana-derived drug for multiple sclerosis patients passed the House on a 65-5 vote Monday.
There was no negative debate regarding House Bill 446.
The legislation modifies the definition of marijuana in state code and allows doctors to legally prescribe nabiximols as soon as the drug receives approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Nabiximols are a type of oral spray that contain two chemicals found in cannabis plants: CBD or cannabidiol oil, and THC, which is the psychoactive component of the plant.
Nabiximols “are used principally for the treatment of spasticity in multiple sclerosis,” said House Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley. “It’s of benefit to patients who don’t respond well to the current therapies we have.”
Nabiximols are currently undergoing clinical trials. The drug could be eligible for FDA approval sometime within the next year. Once approved, it would only be available via prescription.
“I think everyone understands what a terrible disease multiple sclerosis is,” said Wood, who is a retired physician. “However we can help patients, I think is appropriate.”
HB 446 now goes to the Senate for further action.
Although it’s co-sponsored by Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Martin, R-Boise, the Senate as a whole has been skeptical in recent years regarding drug legalization efforts.