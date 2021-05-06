Participants in a march commemorating the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women make their way down the street Wednesday at Lapwai. About 150 people took part in the march, which started at Valley Foods and led to Lapwai City Park. There will be a memorial walk at noon today at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center at Kamiah, followed by prayers and song at 5:30 p.m. at Heart of the Monster at Kamiah.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region