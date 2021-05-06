Participants in a march commemorating the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women make their way down the street Wednesday at Lapwai. About 150 people took part in the march, which started at Valley Foods and led to Lapwai City Park. There will be a memorial walk at noon today at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center at Kamiah, followed by prayers and song at 5:30 p.m. at Heart of the Monster at Kamiah.

