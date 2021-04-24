Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
March was a dry month for Idaho during a winter much drier than forecasted. For the north central Idaho area, while the Clearwater Basin was slightly more than average for precipitation last month, the overall year-to-date is near normal with an above-average snowpack remaining, according to the Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report.
According to the April 1 report, released through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the first half of March was extremely dry across nearly all of Idaho. The La Nina winter proved to be drier than hoped for across much of the state, except for the Clearwater Basin.
Precipitation during March was below normal (49 to 83 percent of normal) in the Clearwater subbasins. As of April 1 in the subbasins, total water year precipitation is 93 to 111 percent of normal, and snowpack is 104 to 122 percent of normal.
According to the report, March was warm and dry in the basin, with elevations below 3,200 feet melting early that month, but these were temporarily curbed by late-month storms. With below-normal precipitation and little snowpack building during March, most sites in the region still have above-normal snowpack because of a snowy February.
For the April 1 watershed snowpack analysis, the North Fork of the Clearwater River was 105 percent of median (107 percent in 2020), Lochsa River was 104 percent (113 percent), Selway River was 122 percent (127 percent) and the Clearwater Basin total was 110 percent (112 percent).
The NOAA Climate Prediction Center’s 30-day forecast suggests normal temperatures and precipitation for April in the Clearwater Basin.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Refusal to wear a mask led to Pullman arrest
COLFAX — A man didn’t want to wear a mask on a Pullman bus and argued with the driver before allegedly punching a police officer in the face.
Jasori A. Johanson, 43, of Pullman, was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree in Whitman County Superior Court on April 15.
He is facing warrants for three counts of failing to appear in court for the past charges of criminal trespassing in the first degree, criminal trespassing in the second degree, and assault in the fourth degree, according to court records.
A Pullman Transit driver called police April 14 when confronted by a man not wearing a mask and trying to ride the bus. The discussion turned into an argument about the mandate to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“(The bus driver) advised me that there was no threats to any people but just that he would not wear a mask and he was instructed to call the police before proceeding,” wrote a Pullman police officer.
Two officers arrived to talk to Johanson. He is accused of hitting an officer on the “left hand/wrist area” as he moved toward the officers in “(an) assaultive behavior,” according to the police report. This is the reason for one count of assault in the third degree, a felony because it is a police officer.
Officers claim at least two punches were thrown by Johanson before they handcuffed him during his arrest.
“Officer ... advised he was struck in the upper lip during the detainment. There was no injury from the assault,” the officer’s report stated. It is the reason for the second felony charge for assault.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday