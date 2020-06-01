SPOKANE — Thousands of protestors marched through downtown Spokane on Sunday in a show of anger, strength and unity following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
“I don’t know how to even count this many people. And to see this many young people picking up the torch to force change, I can’t even describe how I feel right now,” 76-year-old Marry Ann Torres said, through tears.
Torres has been politically active for most of her life, including the last 20 years in Spokane. The last time she said saw a protest even close to this size was when the United States went to war with Iraq.
“I’ve been participating in this kind of politics all my life but this really beats them all,” Torres said. “I have never seen anything like this in Spokane- ever.”
A crowd of several dozen people carrying signs had already gathered near the Red Wagon statue in Riverfront Park by 1 p.m., Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl among them. The crowd had grown to more than a thousand within an hour.
The crowd was mostly young people, many carrying signs and chanting.
“There’s a lot of us old folks who can’t do this any more so seeing this many people doing it- I don’t know if it makes me feel hopeful but it thrills the hell out of me,” Torres said.
Protests have broken out across the country following Floyd’s death on Monday in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who is seen placing his knee on Floyd’s neck in a video of the deadly encounter, has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were fired.
Curfews have been instituted in Portland and Seattle, where protests in recent days have sometimes turned violent.
Naiombi Jones held a sign with over 100 pictures of Black people killed by police in the United States with the words “Black Lives Matter- say their names.”
A native of California, Jones, drove from Omak to attend the protest Sunday.
Living in the rural town of Omak and working as a substance abuse counselor, Jones said she deals with prejudice on a daily basis.
“Being a biracial woman I face challenges everyday,” Jones said.”It makes me feel some type of way but it’s predominately white and you know it’s a country town- I can’t really expect anything more or less.”
Jones said she wasn’t nervous about protesting despite the protest in Seattle turning violent the day before.
With over a hundred faces on a sign above her head, Jones said she felt their guarding presence.
“Hopefully, their spirits are with me while I’m here,” Jones said.
People carrying signs, and some wearing medical masks, lined portions of Spokane Falls Boulevard near the wagon statue in the park. Chants of, “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “Hey hey, ho ho, these racist cops have got to go” rang out on the streets.
A group of masked kids, three boys and three girls surrounded their mother, Carol Gray, who brought them to the protest at the behest of her 14-year-old.
“Actually she was my advocate. She wanted to come out and do this,” Gray said of her daughter Cinaiah. “We come from a multiracial family and we experience racism on a daily basis.”
While Gray was glad to see so many people had shown up for the protest, she was also bothered that it was necessary.
“It warms my heart but it should be on this measure and we should have to gather on somebody’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.” Gray said.
Her middle school aged daughter, Cinaiah said she felt the immediate need to protest because of her daily fear for her family.
“Anything could happen any day if we don’t fight for justice,” Cinaiah said.
Cars honked and motorcycles revved as they passed the crowd. At least one downtown business, the Apple Store on Main Avenue, had boarded up its windows ahead of the protests, and pedestrian access was limited near the Public Safety Building on the Spokane County Courthouse campus.
Police established a line off Spokane Falls Boulevard in a parking lot behind Auntie’s Bookstore. Protesters pleaded for understanding, then some fell on their knees and chanted, “Don’t shoot.” A march began just before 2:30 p.m., with an estimated 3,500 people crossing the Monroe Street Bridge toward the courthouse.
Markalene Blackcrow held a sign at the corner of Summit Parkway and Monroe Street with the names of three missing and murdered Native Americans.
“I’m out here because I”m afraid for our country and I’m afraid for our people,” Blackcrow said.
Once they arrived at the courthouse, protesters continued to chant and hang signs.
Law enforcement officers in full riot gear, created a line in front of the Public Safety Building.
Protestors chanted, “take a knee- take a knee,” a form of protest most recently made popular by NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
A few law enforcement officers engaged with protestors, chatting and more often listening.
Tensions rose when a few protestors began throwing rocks at officers. The rocks quickly stopped flying but not before officers got out canisters, sending murmurs through the crowd.
As things deescalated again, chants rose from the crowd. Occasionally an air horn would go off, eliciting clapping from the protestors that shook the space between the courthouse and the public safety building.
Spokane Police Officer, John Tyler, knelt when protestors asked him to take a knee in solidarity.
Tyler wasn’t alone, Officer Keith Gonsalves knelt a moment later and the crowd went wild with cheers.
A few moments later, Gonsalves heard a protester say she was thirsty and handed her his bottle of water.
A vulgar message was spray painted on the guard station outside the Public Safety Building and protesters stood atop the building for hours.
As the protest began to disperse in the late afternoon, Shelby Ingram manned a table near the courthouse full of water, snacks, milk (in case of tear gas) with garbage bags nearby.
“I just came by myself and am doing what’s needed,” Ingram said.
Someone set up a table and asked her to help, then people started dropping off pallets of water, extra snacks, and other items for people to take if needed.
As people left the area, they took the time to stop, throw away their trash and continue on, chatting with new found friends.