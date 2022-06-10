The public is invited to a March for our Lives vigil planned for 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston.
Amanda Gill, of Lewiston, organized the event in light of the recent shootings around the nation.
March for our Lives first began in 2018 after the shooting in Parkland, Fla. Students and survivors at Stoneman Douglas High School started the movement, and it grew nationwide.
Along with the march in Washington, D.C., there were several sister marches and rallies across the country. In 2018, Gill helped organize the local Lewiston march at Brackenbury Square.
After the shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Tulsa, Okla., the organization decided to hold another march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
According to the group’s website, more than 300 marches will happen across the country, advocating for safer gun policies and honoring lives lost.
At the vigil, Gill will begin the march with a speech, and others will say the names of the people who died in the recent shootings. There will also be a moment of silence to honor the people who have lost their lives.
Gill said it is important to talk about what next steps the nation could be taking, by asking senators to approve bills, and the U.S. Congress to put forth change.
“Having a public forum where we recognize something that has happened and have that moment to reflect and pay respect to that, I think it’s healing as a community,” Gill said.